سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

بھارت کے خلائی سربراہ چاند مشن کے بظاہر اختتام سے پریشان نہیں ہوئے۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 29، 2023
بھارت کے خلائی سربراہ چاند مشن کے بظاہر اختتام سے پریشان نہیں ہوئے۔

India’s space chief, S. Somanath, expressed satisfaction with the likely conclusion of the country’s lunar mission as attempts to reconnect with the moon rover have been unsuccessful. In August, India had successfully landed a craft on the moon, becoming the fourth nation to do so. The rover, named Pragyan, meaning “Wisdom” in Sanskrit, conducted surveys near the moon’s south pole before being powered down ahead of the two-week lunar night. The Indian Space Research Agency had hoped to reactivate the rover once daylight returned, but communication has not been reestablished.

Despite the potential loss of contact, Somanath stated that the rover had accomplished its expected tasks. India has been steadily advancing its space program and has managed to achieve impressive milestones while maintaining a comparatively low-budget. The country utilizes existing technologies and employs highly skilled engineers at lower wages than their international counterparts. Previous achievements include sending a mission to orbit Mars in 2014 and plans for a crewed mission into Earth’s orbit by next year.

India’s recent lunar mission follows a setback in 2019 when its predecessor crashed during final descent. However, the successful landing in August marked a significant achievement for the country’s space program. Although efforts to reconnect with the rover have been unsuccessful thus far, India remains optimistic about its future space endeavors.

ماخذ:
India space chief unfazed by Moon mission’s apparent end (2023, September 29). Retrieved 29 September 2023.

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

میٹیورائٹ انسرٹس کے ساتھ ایک ناقابل یقین گھڑی نے گنیز ورلڈ ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ناسا نے زحل کے چاند پین کی پہلے کبھی نہیں دیکھی گئی تصاویر جاری کیں۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

خلیج کی ندی کمزور ہو رہی ہے اور اس کے اثرات گہرے ہیں۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

میٹیورائٹ انسرٹس کے ساتھ ایک ناقابل یقین گھڑی نے گنیز ورلڈ ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا نے زحل کے چاند پین کی پہلے کبھی نہیں دیکھی گئی تصاویر جاری کیں۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

خلیج کی ندی کمزور ہو رہی ہے اور اس کے اثرات گہرے ہیں۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا نے خلائی موسم کا مطالعہ کرنے کے لیے چھوٹے سیٹلائٹس کے لانچ کے لیے SpaceX کا انتخاب کیا

اکتوبر 1، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے