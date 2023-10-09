سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

سائنسدانوں نے مغربی بحرالکاہل میں طویل کھوئی ہوئی ٹیکٹونک پلیٹ 'پونٹس' دریافت کی۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 9، 2023
Scientists have recently identified a long-lost tectonic plate in the west Pacific called ‘Pontus’. This tectonic plate was believed to have been lost over millions of years when it was subducted into the Earth’s mantle.

Subduction is a geological process where one tectonic plate is pushed beneath another plate and is eventually absorbed into the Earth’s mantle. This process causes the formation of deep ocean trenches and can lead to volcanic activity and earthquakes.

The discovery of the Pontus plate sheds light on the complex history of tectonic plate movements in the region. Researchers analyzed seismic data and other geological evidence to determine the existence and location of this long-lost plate.

Tectonic plates are large fragments of the Earth’s lithosphere that fit together like a jigsaw puzzle. They constantly move and interact with one another, causing earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and the formation of mountain ranges.

Understanding the movement and behavior of tectonic plates is crucial for predicting and mitigating natural hazards such as earthquakes and tsunamis. The discovery of the Pontus plate provides valuable insights into the geological history of the west Pacific region and may help scientists better understand the tectonic activity in this area.

This groundbreaking research was conducted by a team of scientists who analyzed seismic data and collaborated with experts in the field of plate tectonics. Their findings have been published in a reputable scientific journal.

In conclusion, the discovery of the long-lost tectonic plate ‘Pontus’ in the west Pacific is a significant breakthrough in the field of geology. This finding enhances our understanding of tectonic plate movements, subduction processes, and the geological history of the region. Further research and analysis will be conducted to unravel more secrets about this mysterious tectonic plate and its impact on the Earth’s dynamic processes.

