سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

جاپان اور امریکہ نے کشودرگرہ کے نمونے زمین پر واپس لائے

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 1، 2023
جاپان اور امریکہ نے کشودرگرہ کے نمونے زمین پر واپس لائے

Japan and the United States have successfully retrieved pieces of asteroids and brought them back to Earth as part of their separate space programs. While the quantity and quality of the samples differ, these missions are not in competition but instead complement each other in the pursuit of understanding the origins of life.

NASA’s Osiris-Rex probe released a capsule that landed in Utah on September 24. To ensure the preservation of the samples, the capsule was placed in a container filled with nitrogen, preventing any contact with Earth’s atmosphere. The samples have since been transported to the Johnson Space Center in Texas, where they will be analyzed.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission, launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), successfully dropped a capsule containing asteroid samples into the Australian outback on December 6. This capsule was also carefully sealed to maintain the integrity of the samples. The Hayabusa2 mission has garnered international attention for its impressive collection and retrieval of samples from two different asteroids.

Both missions aim to provide valuable insights into the origins and evolution of our solar system. By studying the composition and properties of these asteroid samples, scientists hope to deepen our understanding of how life began on Earth and potentially uncover clues about the existence of life elsewhere in the universe.

The analysis of these samples is a meticulous process that requires advanced scientific techniques. Scientists will conduct various tests, such as measuring the isotopic composition, mineralogy, and organic chemistry of the samples. These analyses will provide critical data to help unravel the mysteries of asteroid formation and the role they played in the development of our solar system.

The collaboration between the United States and Japan in collecting asteroid samples demonstrates the importance of international cooperation in advancing scientific knowledge. By combining resources, expertise, and technology, these missions have the potential to make profound contributions to our understanding of the cosmos.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– “NASA’s Osiris-Rex probe leaves asteroid Bennu carrying samples” – Nikkei Asia, September 25, 2021
– “Japan’s Hayabusa2 capsule containing asteroid samples lands in Australian desert” – ABC News, December 6, 2020

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

یونیورسٹی آف سڈنی کے محققین نے رائل سوسائٹی آف NSW کے فیلوز کا تقرر کیا۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

خشک سالی کا تناؤ بارش کے جنگل کی مٹی کے کام میں تبدیلی کا سبب بنتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

بریک تھرو پروٹین پر مبنی بائیو سینسر بارودی سرنگوں اور TNT پر مبنی نہ پھٹنے والے آرڈیننس کا پتہ لگانے کے لیے تیار کیا گیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

یونیورسٹی آف سڈنی کے محققین نے رائل سوسائٹی آف NSW کے فیلوز کا تقرر کیا۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

خشک سالی کا تناؤ بارش کے جنگل کی مٹی کے کام میں تبدیلی کا سبب بنتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

بریک تھرو پروٹین پر مبنی بائیو سینسر بارودی سرنگوں اور TNT پر مبنی نہ پھٹنے والے آرڈیننس کا پتہ لگانے کے لیے تیار کیا گیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے پرسیورینس روور نے جیزیرو کریٹر میں مارٹین ڈسٹ ڈیول کو پکڑ لیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے