سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

Improving Luminescence Efficiency and Thermal Stability of NIR-Emitting Phosphors

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 13، 2023
Improving Luminescence Efficiency and Thermal Stability of NIR-Emitting Phosphors

Near-infrared (NIR)-emitting phosphor-converted light-emitting diodes (pc-LEDs) have gained attention in emerging technology fields such as night vision and bio-imaging. However, the development of these pc-LEDs has faced challenges due to the lack of high-performance NIR-emitting phosphor materials that can be excited by blue light. One of the promising types of materials for addressing these challenges is A3B2C3O12-typed garnets, which offer tunable structures and a compact coordinated environment.

In a recent study published in Light: Science & Applications, scientists from the Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry and China University of Geosciences have reported a strategy to simultaneously improve the luminescence efficiency and thermal stability of NIR-emitting Ca3Y2-2x(ZnZr)xGe3O12:Cr garnet phosphors. The researchers achieved this by using a chemical unit co-substitution technique, which only resulted in a slight shift in the emission wavelength.

The study found that the efficiency and thermal stability of Cr3+-doped garnet phosphors depend on factors such as the presence of Cr4+ ions, which absorb NIR light, and the structural rigidity. By substituting [Zn2+–Zr4+] for [Y3+–Y3+], the researchers minimized the presence of Cr4+ ions and promoted the beneficial emission centers of Cr3+, resulting in higher luminescence efficiency.

Additionally, the introduction of the [Zn2+–Zr4+] unit improved the rigidity of the crystal structure, leading to excellent thermal stability. The developed NIR-emitting phosphors showed potential applications in information encryption, bio-tissue imaging, and night vision.

This study provides valuable insights into the optimization of luminescence properties for Cr3+-doped garnet phosphors. The findings could pave the way for further exploration and development of high-performance NIR-emitting phosphor materials.

حوالہ:
Dongjie Liu et al, Valence conversion and site reconstruction in near-infrared-emitting chromium-activated garnet for simultaneous enhancement of quantum efficiency and thermal stability, Light: Science & Applications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41377-023-01283-3

ماخذ:
سائنسز کے چینی اکیڈمی

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز دھات سے ڈھکے ہوئے کشودرگرہ کا سفر شروع کرتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

یورینس اور نیپچون میں اعلی کثافت والی برف کا نیا مرحلہ دریافت ہوا۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

زنک ایئر بیٹریاں: توانائی کے ذخیرہ کا مستقبل

اکتوبر 16، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز دھات سے ڈھکے ہوئے کشودرگرہ کا سفر شروع کرتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

یورینس اور نیپچون میں اعلی کثافت والی برف کا نیا مرحلہ دریافت ہوا۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

زنک ایئر بیٹریاں: توانائی کے ذخیرہ کا مستقبل

اکتوبر 16، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

مصنوعی ذہانت انسانی مداخلت کے بغیر سپرنووا دریافت کرتی ہے۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے