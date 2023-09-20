سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

فرینک روبیو نے ریکارڈ توڑنے والی کامیابی کے باوجود خاندان سے سال بھر کے مشن سے دور رہنے پر افسوس کا اظہار کیا

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 20، 2023
Astronaut Frank Rubio, who currently holds the title for the longest stint in space by a NASA astronaut, has revealed that he would have declined the mission had he known it would extend over a year instead of the planned six months. Rubio made this confession during a recent interview from the International Space Station (ISS).

Rubio’s mission was extended when the spacecraft that was supposed to transport him back to Earth began leaking coolant while attached to the ISS. As a result, he has spent a little over a year in low Earth orbit, logging in 371 days and becoming the first U.S. astronaut, and one of only six people, to spend a year in space.

However, Rubio admits that he wouldn’t have willingly signed up for such a long mission due to important family events that he had to miss. Despite this, he acknowledges the personal sacrifices of astronauts in order to keep the space station operational.

Returning to Earth on September 27, Rubio looks forward to reuniting with his family and enjoying the simple pleasures of life on the planet’s surface. He plans to focus on spending time with his loved ones and appreciating the peace and quiet of nature.

