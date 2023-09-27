سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

آہستہ چلنے کا فن: تیز رفتار دنیا میں ایک سست رفتار کو اپنانا

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 27، 2023
آہستہ چلنے کا فن: تیز رفتار دنیا میں ایک سست رفتار کو اپنانا

In a world that values speed and efficiency, the act of walking slowly may seem out of place. However, one parent shares the transformative experience of embracing a slower pace while walking with their toddler. The author observes their child’s cautious and curious approach to walking, and how it has forced them to reconsider their own fast-paced habits.

Walking at a slower pace can be a meditative and magical experience, allowing one to see the world through fresh eyes. However, the author also highlights the challenges of navigating a city that is designed for speed. Pedestrian crossing times and traffic signals are often designed with the assumption that everyone walks at a certain speed, disregarding those who may require more time.

According to David Levinson, a Professor of Transport, the world is designed to hurry people along for the benefit of others. Our obsession with time optimization, rooted in the medieval concept of public clocks, has led to a society that values rushing and achieving goals quickly. As a result, many individuals have lost the ability to fully enjoy the present moment and appreciate what is around them.

The author suggests that there is value in slowing down and embracing the wonder of wandering. It is important to take a moment to appreciate things for their own sake and not constantly be looking towards the next task. The experiences of walking with a child have shown the author the impatience of society, but also the beauty of growth and exploration at one’s own pace.

In conclusion, while the fast-paced nature of our world may lead us to rush through life, there is value in embracing a slower pace. Slowing down allows us to fully experience the present moment and appreciate the wonder of the world around us. Perhaps it is time to take a step back, breathe, and enjoy the journey, even if it means walking at a toddler’s pace.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– David Levinson, Professor of Transport at the University of Sydney
– Joseph Henrich, anthropologist

Note: This article is a summary of the source article titled “The art of slow walking: Embracing your toddler’s pace”.

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

چندریان 3 مشن چاند کی رات کے قریب آتے ہی ختم ہو رہا ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

2023 کا فائنل سپر مون: ایک شاندار آسمانی واقعہ

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

کائنات میں فلامینٹس کا پوشیدہ کائناتی جال کا انکشاف

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

چندریان 3 مشن چاند کی رات کے قریب آتے ہی ختم ہو رہا ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

2023 کا فائنل سپر مون: ایک شاندار آسمانی واقعہ

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کائنات میں فلامینٹس کا پوشیدہ کائناتی جال کا انکشاف

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے