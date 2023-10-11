سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ماہرین فلکیات نے نویں سیارے کے مفروضے کے لیے متبادل نظریہ تجویز کیا۔

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

اکتوبر 11، 2023
ماہرین فلکیات نے نویں سیارے کے مفروضے کے لیے متبادل نظریہ تجویز کیا۔

Astronomers have long been puzzled by the eccentric behavior of celestial bodies in our solar system. Many have theorized that a ninth planet could be responsible for these anomalies, hiding on the outskirts of our planetary neighborhood. However, a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal suggests an alternative explanation based on an alternative hypothesis known as Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND).

MOND proposes modifications to our understanding of Newton’s law of universal gravitation to explain the anomalous properties observed in galaxies and other celestial objects. It challenges traditional views about the nature of dark matter and has gained traction among scientists in recent years.

In their study, theoretical physicists Katherine Brown and Harsh Mathur argue that MOND could offer an explanation for the peculiar behavior of celestial objects in the outer regions of our solar system. Their research indicated that MOND’s predictions were consistent with the observed phenomena.

By plotting the orbits of objects that make up the existing ninth planet dataset against the gravitational field of the galaxy, Brown and Mathur found a striking alignment. This suggests that the observed clustering and eccentric behavior may be influenced by the gravitational field of the Milky Way, rather than the presence of an unseen ninth planet.

The researchers acknowledge the need for further investigation and the possibility of observational biases. Nonetheless, their findings raise questions about our current understanding of gravity and provide support for the alternative theory of MOND.

This study contributes to the ongoing scientific debate about the existence and nature of a ninth planet, highlighting the need to consider alternative explanations and challenge existing theories in the field of astrophysics.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- فلکیاتی طبیعیات کا جریدہ
– Micah Hanks (Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder of The Debrief)

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز میٹل ایسٹرائڈ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

موسمی حالات پر سورج گرہن کا اثر

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ناسا کے سائیکی خلائی جہاز نے دھاتی کشودرگرہ کا سفر شروع کیا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز میٹل ایسٹرائڈ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

موسمی حالات پر سورج گرہن کا اثر

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے سائیکی خلائی جہاز نے دھاتی کشودرگرہ کا سفر شروع کیا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا نے کشودرگرہ بینو سے پہلے نمونوں کی نقاب کشائی کی۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے