سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

کیا شعور دماغ میں اینٹروپی کا نتیجہ ہے؟

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 18، 2023
کیا شعور دماغ میں اینٹروپی کا نتیجہ ہے؟

A study published in 2016 suggests that consciousness might arise naturally as a result of our brains maximizing their information content, similar to the principle of entropy. Entropy refers to the progression of a system from order to disorder. Just like the Universe, which has been moving from a state of low entropy to high entropy since the Big Bang, our brains may also display higher entropy when we are fully conscious. This study used statistical mechanics to model the networks of neurons in the brains of nine participants, including seven with epilepsy.

The researchers compared the connectivity patterns in the participants’ brains when they were asleep versus awake, and during seizures versus a normal, ‘alert’ state. In both situations, the participants’ brains displayed higher entropy when in a fully conscious state. This suggests that consciousness could be an “emergent property” of a system that is trying to maximize information exchange. However, the study has limitations, such as a small sample size, and further research is needed to validate these findings.

Understanding human consciousness has long been a challenge for researchers. The quest to uncover its origins and why we have it is ongoing. This study offers a new perspective, suggesting that consciousness may be a side effect of our brain’s movement towards entropy. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, it provides a starting point for future investigations into the relationship between brain organization and consciousness.

Source: Physical Review E

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

انٹارکٹک سمندری برف کی ریکارڈ کم سطح پر، عالمی نتائج کو خطرہ

اکتوبر 21، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

اسپیس لائف سائنس ریسرچ: بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن پر نامعلوم کی تلاش

اکتوبر 21، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

بائنری بلیک ہولز پہلے کے خیال سے زیادہ مستحکم ہو سکتے ہیں۔

اکتوبر 21، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

انٹارکٹک سمندری برف کی ریکارڈ کم سطح پر، عالمی نتائج کو خطرہ

اکتوبر 21، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

اسپیس لائف سائنس ریسرچ: بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن پر نامعلوم کی تلاش

اکتوبر 21، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

بائنری بلیک ہولز پہلے کے خیال سے زیادہ مستحکم ہو سکتے ہیں۔

اکتوبر 21، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

خلائی سائنس اور ریسرچ کو آگے بڑھانے پر توجہ مرکوز کرنے کے لیے ناسا کا 16 واں سالانہ وون براؤن اسپیس ایکسپلوریشن سمپوزیم

اکتوبر 20، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے