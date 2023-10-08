NASA is set to launch the Psyche mission this week, embarking on a journey to study a unique asteroid believed to be composed mainly of metal. The spacecraft will investigate the asteroid, named Psyche, to gain insights into the formation of planets within our solar system.

The launch will take place utilizing a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Once the spacecraft surpasses Earth’s atmosphere, it will travel approximately 2.2 billion miles to reach the asteroid belt situated between Mars and Jupiter. The expected arrival at Psyche is scheduled for 2029, after a journey of nearly six years.

Upon reaching its destination, the spacecraft will initiate its primary mission in August 2029. Equipped with advanced instruments, including a camera, spectrometer, and magnetometer, Psyche will closely examine the metal asteroid, which spans about 170 miles in diameter. Psyche is of particular interest to scientists as it is believed to be the core of a planetesimal, an early stage in the formation of a planet. The findings from this mission could provide valuable insights into the early stages of our solar system’s development and the processes involved in the creation of rocky planets such as Earth and Mars.

Accompanying the Psyche spacecraft on its journey is a secondary payload called Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC). This technology demonstration aims to test the use of lasers for transmitting data from beyond the Moon, improving communication bandwidth for future NASA missions. DSOC will travel alongside Psyche and operate for the initial two years of the mission, evaluating the effectiveness of this new communication system.

To witness this exciting launch event, NASA will livestream the event on its television channels. The coverage will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET (6:15 a.m. PT) on Thursday, October 12, with liftoff scheduled for 10:16 a.m. ET (7:16 a.m. PT). As there will be a spacewalk occurring on the same day, the spacewalk coverage will be broadcast on the NASA TV public channel, while the Psyche launch will be shown on the NASA Television media channel. Alternatively, viewers can tune in to NASA’s YouTube page or watch the embedded video on their website.

This groundbreaking mission promises to unlock the mysteries of planet formation and provide valuable insights into the origins of our solar system. Excitement is mounting as NASA prepares to launch the Psyche spacecraft on its ambitious journey to explore the enigmatic metal asteroid, Psyche.

