2023 اور 2024 میں شاندار سورج گرہن کے لیے تیار ہو جائیں۔

In the years 2023 and 2024, two captivating celestial events are set to occur in the United States: an annular solar eclipse and a total solar eclipse. To witness these amazing events safely, it is important to be prepared with the right equipment.

The first event, an annular solar eclipse, will take place on October 14, 2023. This eclipse will be visible from Oregon to Texas, with the maximum eclipse known as annularity covering 90% of the Sun. During the peak of the eclipse, the outer edges of the Sun will create a stunning “ring of fire” effect. It is crucial to wear solar filter glasses throughout the entirety of this eclipse.

The second event, a total solar eclipse, will occur on April 8, 2024, and will be visible from Texas to Maine. During a total solar eclipse, the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the Sun’s face for several minutes. It is safe to remove your eclipse glasses during totality, but they must be worn before and after this phase, as the Sun becomes visible again. Only those located within a 115-mile-wide path will witness the full eclipse, while the rest of the United States will experience a partial eclipse.

To view these solar eclipses safely, it is essential to use glasses with solar filters, also known as eclipse glasses. These glasses should meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard for direct Sun viewing, as regular sunglasses are not sufficient. It is crucial to note that glasses purchased from online retailers such as Amazon or eBay may not be reliable, as some sellers may not have properly tested their products for safety.

It is recommended to use the American Astronomical Society’s safe supplier list when purchasing eclipse glasses or solar filters. Additionally, big-box stores like Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Walmart may sell ISO-compliant eclipse glasses while supplies last. It is essential to inspect the glasses for any damage, such as scratches or loose filters, before use.

Mark your calendars for the stunning solar eclipses in 2023 and 2024, and remember to prioritize your safety by using proper eye protection. Enjoy the remarkable astronomical events that nature has in store for us.

تعریفیں:

An annular solar eclipse is a type of eclipse where the Moon is farthest from Earth, resulting in the Sun appearing as a bright ring, or annulus, around the Moon.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon completely blocks out the Sun, resulting in a brief period of darkness in the daytime.

Solar filter glasses are special-purpose glasses that protect the eyes from harmful solar radiation during eclipses, allowing safe viewing of the Sun.

The ISO 12312-2 standard is an international safety standard for filters used in direct Sun viewing.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

– American Astronomical Society

- ناسا