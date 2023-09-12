سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

یہودیوں کی شادی میں شیشے توڑنے کی روایت میں دولہا زخمی

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 12، 2023
یہودیوں کی شادی میں شیشے توڑنے کی روایت میں دولہا زخمی

A groom was injured during a traditional Jewish wedding custom in Bnei Brak on Monday. While participating in the ritual of breaking a glass under the wedding canopy, the groom accidentally cut his leg. The incident took place in a banquet hall, and medical teams were immediately called to the scene. The groom received initial medical treatment at the hall and was subsequently transported to Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak for further care.

Baruch Goldberg, a medic from United Hatzalah who provided treatment to the groom, stated that the injury was a deep cut on the leg. After administering first aid, the groom was taken to the medical center for additional medical attention.

The breaking of the glass is a prevalent tradition in Jewish weddings. It usually occurs at the conclusion of the ceremony and is accompanied by cheers and celebration. The breaking of the glass symbolizes the destruction of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and serves as a reminder of the Jewish people’s history and resilience.

Incidents like this emphasize the importance of safety precautions during religious and cultural traditions. Wedding venues should ensure that proper measures are in place to prevent accidents and injuries. Additionally, participants should exercise caution and ensure they are well-informed about the potential risks associated with these rituals.

Title: Groom Injured During Jewish Wedding Tradition in Bnei Brak

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Medical treatment provided by United Hatzalah
– Further treatment at Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

سیاروں کی حدود سے تجاوز کرنے سے خطرے میں پڑنے والے انسانی معاشروں کی مدد کرنے کی زمین کی صلاحیت

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

آغاز کا راستہ: کاربن میپر اتحاد میں اہم سنگ میل حاصل کرنا

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

فلکیات کے فوٹوگرافر کو سال کے بہترین فلکیاتی فوٹوگرافر کے لیے شارٹ لسٹ کیا گیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

پیپر ماریو: نینٹینڈو سوئچ کے لیے ہزار سالہ دروازہ: لاگت کے ساتھ بصری اپ گریڈ؟

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل نے ماحولیاتی اثرات کو کم کرنے کے لیے کاربن نیوٹرل ایپل واچ سیریز 9 متعارف کرادی

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

چپ فوز ہینڈ نے SEMA کے لیے مستنگ ریسنگ کا ایک تصور تیار کیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

کام کی جگہ پر اپنی پیداواری صلاحیت کو کیسے بہتر بنایا جائے۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے