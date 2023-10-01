سٹی لائف

سائنس

نیا جائنٹ ٹریپڈور اسپائیڈر فوسل جدید پرجاتیوں کے آباؤ اجداد کے بارے میں بصیرت فراہم کرتا ہے

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 1، 2023
A recently discovered fossil of a giant trapdoor spider has shed light on the ancestor of the modern brush-footed trapdoor spider. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, is estimated to be around 11 to 16 million years old and measures approximately 23.31 millimeters in size.

Although this size may not seem significant, it is four times larger than the current species of brush-footed trapdoor spider found in Australia. The fossil was discovered in McGraths Flat, a dry region in New South Wales, and is only the fourth spider fossil ever found in Australia.

This discovery provides valuable information about the evolution and extinction of ancient giant trapdoor spiders. It also fills a gap in our understanding of the past and how these spiders have changed over time. Although there are approximately 300 different species of brush-footed trapdoor spiders alive today, they do not fossilize well. Therefore, this find is particularly significant for gaining insight into their ancient counterparts.

The study detailing this discovery is available in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

- لینن سوسائٹی کا زولوجیکل جرنل

