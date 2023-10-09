سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

Analysis of the Genetic Regulatory Network of Poplar Leaf Development

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 9، 2023
Analysis of the Genetic Regulatory Network of Poplar Leaf Development

Researchers have conducted a study to analyze the genetic regulatory network of poplar leaf development. Leaves play a crucial role in the process of photosynthesis in plants, and understanding their developmental process can enhance the photosynthetic capacity of plants.

Populus, commonly known as poplar, is a widely used plant species in various fields. It serves as a greenery species in urban environments and is also utilized as a model species for physiological and ecological studies. While previous studies have extensively focused on poplar, the developmental stages of poplar leaves have not been thoroughly investigated.

Using high-throughput sequencing technology, the researchers examined the changes in gene and miRNA expression during the development of poplar leaves. They constructed a dynamic transcriptome regulatory network of the poplar leaf life cycle and identified the core regulatory factors influencing leaf growth and development. The findings of this study are published in the journal Horticulture Research.

The research revealed that the developmental process of poplar leaves can be divided into five distinct periods. During the early stages of leaf development, genes associated with cellular growth and division were highly expressed. As the leaves matured and acquired photosynthetic capacity, the expression of these genes decreased. The period of maximum photosynthetic capacity exhibited reduced photosynthesis and chlorophyll levels.

Additionally, the study identified specific miRNAs and transcription factors that regulate leaf growth and development during different periods. Certain transcription factors promoted leaf growth and morphogenesis, while others were involved in leaf senescence and chlorophyll degradation. The expression patterns of these regulatory factors varied depending on the developmental stage of the leaves.

The results of this study provide valuable insights into the growth and development process of poplar leaves and their regulatory mechanisms. This knowledge can be used to enhance molecular design breeding strategies aimed at prolonging leaf longevity, increasing the maximum photosynthetic rate, and optimizing the growth period with the highest photosynthetic capacity.

Source: Horticulture Research (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad186)

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

آن لائن اشتہارات میں کوکیز کے استعمال کو سمجھنا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

جزوی سورج گرہن اس ہفتہ کو البرٹا میں نظر آئے گا۔

اکتوبر 12، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

آن لائن اشتہارات میں کوکیز کے استعمال کو سمجھنا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

جزوی سورج گرہن اس ہفتہ کو البرٹا میں نظر آئے گا۔

اکتوبر 12، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے