نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ڈاکٹر پال اے وینڈن بوٹ نے 2023 کارل جی جانسکی لیکچر شپ سے نوازا۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 12، 2023
Dr. Paul A. Vanden Bout, Senior Scientist, Emeritus at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO), has been honored with the 2023 Karl G. Jansky Lectureship. This prestigious award, established by Associated Universities, Inc. (AUI), recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field of radio astronomy.

Dr. Vanden Bout’s career in radio astronomy began after receiving his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. He played a vital role in the development of millimeter-wavelength astronomy at McDonald Observatory. From 1985 to 2002, he served as the Director of NRAO, overseeing several notable projects including the completion of the Very Long Baseline Array, Green Bank Telescope, Expanded Very Large Array (now the Jansky Very Large Array), and the initiation of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA).

ALMA is a groundbreaking astronomical project comprised of 66 radio telescopes situated in the Chilean desert. Dr. Vanden Bout served as the Interim Director of ALMA from 2002-2003. He also held the role of Interim Head of the North American ALMA Science Center from 2004-2005. Despite facing funding challenges and uncertain situations, Dr. Vanden Bout played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the ALMA project.

In addition to his leadership roles, Dr. Vanden Bout has authored nearly 100 research articles and co-authored the book “The ALMA Telescope: The Story of a Science Mega-Project,” published by Cambridge University Press in 2023.

Dr. Vanden Bout will deliver his Jansky Lecture, titled “Millimeter Astronomy at NRAO – Some Personal Remembrances,” at various locations. The lecture will be given in Charlottesville, VA on November 8, at the Green Bank Observatory in Green Bank, WV on November 9, and in Socorro, NM on November 17.

Since its inception in 1966, the Jansky Lectureship has recognized several eminent figures in the field of radio astronomy. Previous recipients include Nobel laureates such as Drs. Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, Edward Purcell, Charles Townes, Arno Penzias, Robert Wilson, William Fowler, Joseph Taylor, and Reinhard Genzel. Notable recipients also include Jocelyn Bell-Burnell, the discoverer of the first pulsar, and Vera Rubin, the discoverer of dark matter in galaxies.

The National Radio Astronomy Observatory and the Green Bank Observatory are both facilities of the National Science Foundation, operated by Associated Universities, Inc.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Associated Universities, Inc. (AUI)
– National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO)

