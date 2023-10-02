انتہائی ماحول میں مائکروبیل یوکریوٹس کے رازوں کو کھولنا

Research in extreme environments has greatly expanded our understanding of life on Earth, but one important group of organisms has been largely overlooked: microbial eukaryotes. These microscopic organisms play a crucial role in various ecosystems, yet little is known about how they adapt to extreme conditions. In an effort to delve deeper into this subject, scientists from the Department of Biology at the College of Arts and Sciences have turned their attention to protists living in hot and acidic geothermal lakes.

Located in Lassen Volcanic National Park in California, the largest geothermal lake in the U.S. serves as a unique and challenging research site. With its high temperature (~52°C/124°F) and low pH (~2), this acid-sulfate steam-heated geothermal feature is an ideal environment to study polyextremophiles—organisms that have adapted to multiple extreme conditions.

To identify the best place to look for microbial eukaryotic life, researchers compiled a database of previous investigations conducted in harsh environments. They found that certain lineages of amoebae were frequently discovered in extremely high-temperature settings. This discovery suggests that studying these lineages could provide valuable insights into how eukaryotic cells can adapt to life in hot environments.

One particular study by Gordon Wolfe’s team at Cal State Chico revealed the prevalence of the amoeba T. thermoacidophilus in the geothermal lake of Lassen National Park. However, there are no genetic records for this organism. Understanding the evolution of this species in such a harsh environment can give scientists a better understanding of the conditions that may be favorable for life elsewhere in the universe.

To investigate further, Angela Oliverio, assistant professor of biology, and Hannah Rappaport, a member of her team, visited Lassen National Park to study this specific protist and search for other unique extremophilic eukaryotes. They collected samples from the lake using a specialized tool and are now isolating single cells for genome sequencing and identifying the amoebae using microscopy.

While many unknowns still exist, this research offers hope for filling some of the current knowledge gaps and expanding our understanding of how eukaryotes can survive in extreme environments. It is suspected that the amoeboid form may play a significant role in enabling persistence in these eukaryotic lineages, but the exact mechanism remains unknown. The team hypothesizes that processes such as horizontal gene transfer and genome reduction may have contributed to their ability to adapt and survive in extreme conditions.

The findings from this study will not only contribute to our understanding of the distribution and evolution of life on Earth but also provide essential data for reconstructing the tree of life. Exploring microbial eukaryotes in extreme environments offers an unprecedented opportunity to uncover the ecological, evolutionary, and genome biology secrets of these hidden organisms.

جرنل حوالہ:

Rappaport, H.B., Oliverio, A.M. Extreme environments offer an unprecedented opportunity to understand microbial eukaryotic ecology, evolution, and genome biology. Nat Commun 14, 4959 (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40657-4

ذرائع کے مطابق:

– Original article: Research in Extreme Environments Offers Insight into Microbial Eukaryotic Adaptation. ماخذ کا نام.

– Amoebae and Red Algae Image: Photographed by Hannah Rappaport using light microscopy.