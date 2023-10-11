سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

نئی ویڈیو میں بڑے پیمانے پر مارٹین وادی کا انکشاف ہوا ہے۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 11، 2023
نئی ویڈیو میں بڑے پیمانے پر مارٹین وادی کا انکشاف ہوا ہے۔

The European Space Agency’s Mars Express mission has released new footage showcasing a massive valley system on Mars known as Noctis Labyrinthus. This valley system spans a length of approximately 745 miles and is situated between the well-known Valles Marineris and a large volcano system in the Tharsis region.

The video provides a stunning aerial view of Noctis Labyrinthus, capturing the impressive scale and intricate details of this Martian landscape. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the highest plateaus observed in the video represent the original surface level before portions of the surface eroded away. The slopes and floors of the valley are covered in evidence of gigantic landslides, while dune fields created by Martian winds can be seen on other slopes.

Mars Express, equipped with a high-resolution stereo camera, has been operating at Mars since 2003. The video footage is particularly significant from a scientific perspective due to the presence of lowered regions of crust called graben. These depressions in the Martian surface indicate the planet’s volcanic past. The intense volcanism in the Tharsis region caused the Martian crust to rise and stretch, resulting in thinning, faulting, and subsidence.

The Mars Express mission, along with other spacecraft from various nations, continues to orbit the Red Planet to monitor its weather and gather data that could shed light on its complex history. Scientists believe that Mars once had a much thicker atmosphere, allowing water to flow on its surface. However, the current thin atmosphere and high levels of radiation pose challenges for organisms to survive on the planet’s surface, unless they exist underground.

In addition to orbital missions, surface rovers like NASA’s Curiosity and Perseverance are actively exploring the Martian landscape up close, providing detailed imagery and valuable insights into the geological features of the Red Planet.

(ماخذ: یورپی خلائی ایجنسی)

تعریفیں:
– Noctis Labyrinthus: A massive valley system on Mars located between Valles Marineris and a volcano system in the Tharsis region.
– Graben: Lowered regions of crust that indicate past volcanic activity on Mars.

Image credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin & NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

خلا کے بعد کی زندگی: کشش ثقل کے ساتھ ایڈجسٹ کرنا اور ریکارڈ توڑنا

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز میٹل ایسٹرائڈ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

موسمی حالات پر سورج گرہن کا اثر

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

خلا کے بعد کی زندگی: کشش ثقل کے ساتھ ایڈجسٹ کرنا اور ریکارڈ توڑنا

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز میٹل ایسٹرائڈ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

موسمی حالات پر سورج گرہن کا اثر

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے سائیکی خلائی جہاز نے دھاتی کشودرگرہ کا سفر شروع کیا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے