نئے شواہد سے پتہ چلتا ہے کہ موسمیاتی تبدیلی زلزلوں اور زمین کی کمی کو متحرک کرتی ہے۔

A recent study conducted by Professor Mehdi Zare of the International Institute of Earthquake Engineering and Seismology reveals that climate change may have a direct correlation with the occurrence of earthquakes. Zare, an expert in engineering seismology, presented his findings during a science promotion week event in Iran.

Traditionally, earthquakes have been associated with tectonic plate movements, but Zare’s research indicates that faults triggered by climate change can also contribute to seismic activity. While the connection between climate change and earthquakes is still under investigation, this new evidence opens up a new realm of scientific exploration.

Furthermore, Zare highlighted the issue of land subsidence, which has become a pressing concern in Iran. Land subsidence refers to the gradual sinking or settling of the Earth’s surface due to various factors such as underground mining, drainage, or aquifer-system compaction. In Iran alone, 400 plains, particularly in Tehran, Alborz, and Isfahan provinces, are currently experiencing subsidence.

The primary cause of land subsidence in the country is excessive extraction of underground water and mismanagement of water resources, according to reports. These unsustainable practices lead to gradual environmental depletion, resulting in the sinking of the Earth’s surface over time. This silent form of earthquake has severe consequences, including structural damage, high maintenance costs, and economic losses.

With the gradual decline of aquifer nourishment due to increased water consumption, the phenomenon of subsidence becomes more pronounced and poses a significant threat to Iran. Researchers in this field have compared it to “cancer” and describe it as an “irreversible risk” and the “death of the earth.” Urgent measures need to be taken to address this issue before it escalates further.

In response to the growing concern, the National Cartographic Center launched a project in 2016 to monitor the rate of subsidence nationwide using satellite data and images. The project has identified 252 subsidence areas, highlighting the scale of the problem.

It is crucial to recognize that climate change and human intervention are the primary factors contributing to land subsidence in Iran. Excessive groundwater withdrawal, inefficient irrigation methods, and the presence of illegal wells exacerbate the problem. Additionally, projections indicate that Iran’s temperature will rise by 2.6 degrees Celsius over the next 40 years, creating an even greater demand for water resources.

It is imperative for policymakers and stakeholders to take immediate action to mitigate the pressures on the environment and implement sustainable water management strategies. Climate change adaptation and better water resource management are crucial to safeguarding the future of Iran and other regions vulnerable to land subsidence.

اکثر پوچھے جانے والے سوالات

What is land subsidence?

Land subsidence refers to the gradual sinking or settling of the Earth’s surface due to various factors such as underground mining, drainage, or aquifer-system compaction.

What is the primary cause of land subsidence in Iran?

Reports indicate that excessive extraction of underground water and mismanagement of water resources are the main causes of land subsidence in Iran.

What are the consequences of land subsidence?

Land subsidence results in significant economic losses, including structural damage, high maintenance costs, and damage to roads, infrastructure, and buildings.

How is land subsidence connected to climate change?

Recent research suggests that faults triggered by climate change may contribute to the occurrence of earthquakes, leading to land subsidence. However, further investigation is needed to establish a definitive link.

What measures are being taken to address land subsidence in Iran?

The National Cartographic Center in Iran has launched a project to monitor and assess subsidence areas using satellite data and images. However, more comprehensive and sustainable water management strategies are needed to tackle the issue effectively.