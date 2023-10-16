سٹی لائف

سیارہ نو کا اسرار: نظام شمسی کے کنارے پر مبہم آبجیکٹ کے لیے ایک نئی وضاحت

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023
A new study suggests that the elusive Planet Nine, theorized to be hiding in the outer reaches of the solar system, may not actually be a planet at all. Instead, researchers propose that this mysterious object could be evidence that gravity operates differently than previously thought. The Planet Nine hypothesis, put forth in 2016, suggests that the unusual orbits of objects in the Kuiper Belt can be explained by the presence of a massive ninth planet, up to 10 times the size of Earth. However, despite extensive searches, astronomers have so far failed to find any evidence of this planet.

In a recent study published in The Astronomical Journal, researchers propose an alternative explanation for the gravitational anomalies observed in the outer solar system. They suggest that these anomalies can be completely explained by applying a different concept of gravity called modified Newtonian dynamics (MOND). According to MOND, the strength of the gravitational pull between objects does not decrease as quickly with distance as Newton’s second law suggests. Instead, it remains proportional to the distance even at greater distances.

The researchers were initially trying to rule out MOND as a potential explanation for Planet Nine, but to their surprise, they found that it perfectly solves the problem. MOND, first proposed in 1983, provides an alternative interpretation of the effects of gravity on a galactic scale. While MOND cannot explain all of the missing mass in the universe and does not completely rule out the existence of dark matter, it suggests that distant objects may experience a greater gravitational pull than previously believed, challenging the need for an undiscovered planet.

Not everyone is convinced by this new theory. Some scientists, like astronomer Michael Brown, who co-proposed the Planet Nine hypothesis, remain skeptical and believe that Planet Nine is more likely to be a normal planet. However, regardless of the outcome, this study highlights the potential for the outer solar system to serve as a laboratory for testing gravity and further studying fundamental problems of physics.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– The Astronomical Journal
- ناسا

