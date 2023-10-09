سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ایلون مسک نے تین سے چار سالوں میں مریخ پر لینڈنگ کا منصوبہ بنایا، اسٹارشپ لانچ کی کامیابی پر امید کا اظہار کیا

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 9، 2023
ایلون مسک نے تین سے چار سالوں میں مریخ پر لینڈنگ کا منصوبہ بنایا، اسٹارشپ لانچ کی کامیابی پر امید کا اظہار کیا

During a recent videoconference at the International Astronautical Congress, Elon Musk shared SpaceX’s plans to achieve a spacecraft landing on Mars within the next three to four years. He also expressed optimism about the upcoming launch of SpaceX’s Starship.

Previously, SpaceX had conducted an uncrewed test flight of the Starship, but it encountered an explosion mid-air, cutting the flight short after less than four minutes. Musk acknowledged the challenges faced by the company and stated that they had learned valuable lessons from the incident.

Although the April mishap prompted the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground the Starship program, SpaceX has been actively working to address the concerns raised. The FAA has outlined 63 corrective actions that SpaceX must undertake to prevent future incidents.

Despite asserting that they have taken the necessary steps to address the FAA’s concerns, SpaceX has not yet received a launch license from the federal regulator. In addition to securing the license, the company will need to obtain further environmental approvals for its launches.

Elon Musk’s ambition to land humans on Mars remains steadfast, and the Starship rocket plays a pivotal role in realizing this vision. With Musk’s optimistic outlook and the efforts being made by SpaceX, many eagerly await the success of the Starship launch and subsequent missions, which could pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- بین الاقوامی خلابازی کانگریس
– United States Federal Aviation Administration

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

جزوی سورج گرہن اس ہفتہ کو البرٹا میں نظر آئے گا۔

اکتوبر 12، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

جزوی سورج گرہن اس ہفتہ کو البرٹا میں نظر آئے گا۔

اکتوبر 12، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے Ingenuity Mars ہیلی کاپٹر نے 62 ویں پرواز پر رفتار کا نیا ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے