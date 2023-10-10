سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ناول پروٹومک تکنیک پروٹین کے بعد ترجمہی ترمیم کے تجزیہ کے لیے وعدہ ظاہر کرتی ہے۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 10، 2023
A recent study published in the Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry unveils a new proteomic technique that could revolutionize the analysis of protein post-translational modifications (PTMs). PTMs are chemical modifications that occur to proteins after they are synthesized, influencing their activity and localization.

Traditionally, collision-induced dissociation (CID) has been the go-to method for studying PTMs. However, this method has its limitations, such as neutral losses and incomplete sequencing of labile PTM groups. To overcome these challenges, researchers introduced electron activated dissociation (EAD) as an alternative approach.

The research team assessed the performance of EAD compared to CID using a fast-scanning quadrupole time-of-flight (QTOF) mass spectrometer. Their findings showed that EAD has significant advantages in PTM analysis. It can preserve labile modifications, such as malonyl groups, preventing neutral losses. EAD also provides superior peptide sequence coverage and delivers strong fragment ions for PTM-site localization. This makes it an ideal candidate for precise characterization of PTMs, even in complex protein mixtures.

The study also introduced a novel trap-and-release technology that improved the duty cycle of the spectrometer, leading to substantial gains in MS/MS sensitivity. The enhanced sensitivity and data quality offered by EAD are expected to be transformative for proteomic researchers seeking to identify and quantify PTMs with high precision.

The evaluation of quantitative EAD workflows, specifically parallel reaction monitoring (PRM) assays, demonstrated high reproducibility, linearity, and quantification accuracy. This means that researchers can rely on EAD for precise and reliable PTM quantification, a critical aspect of proteomic research.

Overall, this novel proteomic technique shows great promise for advancing our understanding of cellular processes and signaling at the molecular level. It has the potential to open new avenues of research and contribute to breakthroughs in fields such as cell biology, biochemistry, and medicine.

حوالہ:
Bons, J.; Hunter, C. L.; Chupalov, R.; Causon, J.; Antonoplis, A.; Rose, J.; MacLean, B.; Schilling, B. Localization and Quantification of Post-Translational Modifications of Proteins Using Electron Activated Dissociation Fragmentation on a Fast-Acquisition Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer. Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry 2023, 34, 10, 2199–2210. DOI:10.1021/jasms.3c00144.

