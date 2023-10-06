سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

پلسرز کی تفہیم کے لیے نئی دریافت چیلنجز

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 6، 2023
پلسرز کی تفہیم کے لیے نئی دریافت چیلنجز

A recent study published in the journal Nature Astronomy has left scientists puzzled. Researchers have observed a dead star known as the Vela pulsar emit a blast of energy so powerful that they are unable to explain it. This unexpected discovery challenges existing knowledge of pulsars and requires a rethinking of how these natural accelerators work.

A pulsar is a type of neutron star that is formed from the remnants of a dead star that has exploded into a supernova. Despite being just 12 miles across, pulsars can spin at incredible rates and emit beams of electromagnetic radiation visible on Earth. The Vela pulsar, in particular, is known to emit high-energy gamma rays.

In this new study, the Vela pulsar was observed radiating at a whopping 20 trillion electron volts, the highest energy ever detected from a pulsar. This is significantly higher than the typical energy emitted by pulsars, which is under 10 billion electron volts. The only other pulsar known to have come close to Vela’s energy level is the Crab Pulsar, situated over 6,000 light-years away from Earth.

Scientists are struggling to understand how the Vela pulsar produced such a high-energy emission. It challenges the traditional theory that radiation from a pulsar is created by fast electrons in its magnetosphere. The researchers propose that the particles from Vela are being propelled out of the magnetic membrane or that similar magnetic fields exist outside the typical acceleration areas.

This discovery not only sheds light on the behavior of pulsars but also has implications for understanding what happens to a star after it dies. The findings could help deepen our understanding of other magnetized objects such as black hole magnetospheres.

Further investigations are planned to determine if Vela is capable of producing even higher energy emissions and to search for similar gamma rays around other pulsars in the galaxy.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- ناسا
- Space.com

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

چین کی جدید ترین خلائی آبزرویٹری نے سائنسی مشاہدے کا ایک سال مکمل کر لیا

اکتوبر 10، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

ناسا کے پروجیکٹ اولمپس کا مقصد 2040 تک چاند پر مکانات بنانا ہے۔

اکتوبر 10، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

درختوں کے حلقے انتہائی شمسی طوفان کے ثبوت دکھاتے ہیں جو آج تہذیب کو تباہ کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 10، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

چین کی جدید ترین خلائی آبزرویٹری نے سائنسی مشاہدے کا ایک سال مکمل کر لیا

اکتوبر 10، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے پروجیکٹ اولمپس کا مقصد 2040 تک چاند پر مکانات بنانا ہے۔

اکتوبر 10، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

درختوں کے حلقے انتہائی شمسی طوفان کے ثبوت دکھاتے ہیں جو آج تہذیب کو تباہ کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 10، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

نئی دریافت شدہ 120 ملین سال پرانی ٹیکٹونک پلیٹ: پونٹس پلیٹ

اکتوبر 10، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے