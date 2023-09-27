سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ڈوپامائن جاری کرنے والے دماغی خلیے صحبت کے دوران گانے پرندوں کے ارادوں کی عکاسی کرتے ہیں۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 27، 2023
ڈوپامائن جاری کرنے والے دماغی خلیے صحبت کے دوران گانے پرندوں کے ارادوں کی عکاسی کرتے ہیں۔

A recent study conducted by researchers at Columbia’s Zuckerman Institute and Cornell University has revealed fascinating insights into the behavior of male zebra finches during courtship. The study found that when male finches engage in courtship behavior, their brain cells prioritize this activity above all else, demonstrating a unique shift in behavior and the re-prioritization of specific brain cells.

The researchers had previously observed male finches practicing their courtship songs and noticed that when the birds made mistakes, the production of dopamine, a chemical signal in the brain, decreased. Conversely, when the birds performed the song correctly, dopamine production increased, acting as a reward signal for their good performance.

In this new research, the scientists measured dopamine variations in situations where male finches had to choose between multiple objectives, such as practicing their song, finding water, or attracting a mate. They found that when courtship was involved and the male finch received external feedback from a female in response to his song, the dopamine-based error signals related to seeking water or song rehearsal were suppressed. At the same time, the reward signal for performing the song well to elicit a response from the female intensified.

This study provides the first demonstration of a socially driven shift in dopaminergic error signals, indicating that the brain’s self-evaluation system may be dialed down or switched off during performance and instead become more receptive to social feedback. The researchers believe that these findings may have broader implications for understanding other types of learning and behavior that rely on internal self-evaluation, such as speech, music, and various learned behaviors.

Further research is needed to explore the extent to which these behavioral systems are at play across different species and types of learning. Understanding the neural mechanisms behind these shifts in behavior could provide valuable insights into human learning and performance.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

  • Jesse Goldberg, Dopaminergic error signals retune to social feedback during courtship, Nature (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06580-w
  • Citation: Dopamine-releasing brain cells reflect song bird intentions during courtship (2023, September 27) retrieved 27 September 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-dopamine-releasing-brain-cells-song-bird.html

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

ایک قدیم سمندری کچھوے کے فوسل کی دریافت ارتقائی تاریخ کی بصیرت فراہم کرتی ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

کوکیز اور رازداری کی پالیسیوں کو سمجھنا

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ایک قدیم سمندری کچھوے کے فوسل کی دریافت ارتقائی تاریخ کی بصیرت فراہم کرتی ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کوکیز اور رازداری کی پالیسیوں کو سمجھنا

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

گنگا کے میدان میں قدیم دریا کا سیلاب مستقبل کے سپر فلڈز کے بارے میں بصیرت فراہم کرتا ہے

ستمبر 29، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے