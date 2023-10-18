سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ڈی این اے اور شیشے کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے اسٹیل سے زیادہ مضبوط نیا ہلکا مواد تیار کیا گیا ہے۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 18، 2023
Scientists from Columbia University, University of Connecticut, and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory have developed a groundbreaking lightweight material that is stronger than steel. In a collaboration, the researchers combined DNA, the biological material responsible for storing genetic information, with silica, which is the main component of glass, to create the new material.

One of the unique aspects of DNA is its ability to form complex 3D structures, or origami, through the bonding of nucleotides. These DNA structures can act as building blocks that self-assemble into larger lattice structures. By coating these DNA frames with a thin layer of silica, the researchers were able to create a material that is both lightweight and incredibly strong. The material also incorporates the principles of biomineralization, which is the process by which living tissue produces minerals to increase its hardness.

The scientists employed nanoindentation, a specialized mechanical test, to measure the strength of the material. They found that it was four times stronger than steel, while its density was about five times lower. The material’s strength and resilience come from its unique combination of DNA and silica, as well as its nanoscale structure. This opens up new possibilities for engineering and defense applications.

The researchers plan to further investigate the use of other materials, such as carbide ceramics, to create even stronger lightweight materials. Their findings have been published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science. This breakthrough could have significant implications for the development of new materials and technologies in the future.

تعریفیں:
– DNA: A molecule that carries biological information and instructs cells on how to form, grow, and reproduce.
– Silica: The main component of glass, a hard and brittle material.
– Origami: The art of folding paper into intricate designs.
– Nucleotides: The building blocks of DNA.
– Biomineralization: The process by which living tissue produces minerals to increase hardness.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Original article: Combining DNA with silica yields lightweight, extremely strong materials. (Source: Brookhaven National Laboratory)
– Journal article: DNA-Enabled Design of Soft and Tough Silica Materials. (Source: Cell Reports Physical Science)

