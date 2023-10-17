سٹی لائف

کولنٹ لیک ہونے کی وجہ سے بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن پر اسپیس واک ملتوی کر دی گئی۔

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

اکتوبر 17، 2023
Due to a coolant leak from a backup radiator on the International Space Station’s Nauka multipurpose laboratory module, a scheduled spacewalk has been postponed until later this year. The coolant leak, which was discovered on October 9th, has been stopped, but engineers need more time to analyze the situation and prevent any trace amounts from entering internal systems.

Although the coolant is not toxic or hazardous to the crew, experts are working on preventing equipment degradation. The delay of the spacewalk does not affect the operations of the space station. Instead, another spacewalk is scheduled for October 30th. During this spacewalk, NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli will undertake various repair tasks, such as removing a faulty electronics box and replacing a Trundle Bearing Assembly.

This spacewalk will mark the first for both astronauts. In addition to this, Loral O’Hara and ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen will conduct a spacewalk later this year, known as U.S. Spacewalk 90. This mission will involve collecting samples from the exterior of the space station to analyze for microorganisms. They will also replace a high-definition camera and perform maintenance work for future spacewalks.

Furthermore, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are still scheduled to perform their spacewalk on October 25th. Their mission includes installing a synthetic radar communications system and deploying a nanosatellite to test solar sail technology. Additionally, they will inspect and photograph the backup radiator that leaked on the Nauka module.

The Expedition 70 crew members have been busy preparing for these spacewalks, conducting various tasks such as servicing spacesuits and conducting cargo operations. These preparations highlight the challenges and importance of maintaining and conducting operations on the International Space Station.

- ناسا

