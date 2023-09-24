سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ایم آئی ٹی کے ماہر حیاتیات پروٹین دریافت کرتے ہیں جو نیوکلیولس میں بائیو مالیکولر کنڈینسیٹ بناتا ہے۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 24، 2023
Biologists from MIT have identified a protein called TCOF1 that is essential for the formation of a biomolecular condensate known as the fibrillar center (FC) within the nucleolus of cells. The nucleolus is a cell organelle responsible for the production of ribosomes. The formation of the FC is significant as it represents an evolutionary change that occurred around 300 million years ago in the organization of the nucleolus.

The research team hypothesizes that the evolution of condensates within the nucleolus may have occurred to streamline the assembly of ribosomes by compartmentalizing different biochemical reactions. Understanding the formation and function of the FC can provide insights into the evolution of other condensates within cells.

Previously, the team had identified a protein region rich in low-complexity regions (LCRs) that appeared to be involved in condensate formation. LCRs are sequences of amino acids repeated many times. The researchers found that TCOF1, a nucleolar protein with glutamate-rich LCRs, plays a crucial role in scaffolding biomolecular assemblies.

When TCOF1 is expressed in cells, condensates form, including proteins typically found in the FC. This discovery allows researchers to study the function of the FC more easily and provides a foundation for investigating the formation and roles of other condensates in cells.

This study, conducted by MIT biologists, offers valuable insights into the formation of biomolecular condensates within the nucleolus and their potential implications in cellular processes. The research was published in the journal Cell Reports.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

– MIT: Massachusetts Institute of Technology is a prestigious private research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

– Cell Reports: A peer-reviewed scientific journal published by Cell Press, an imprint of Elsevier, that reports new biological insights across various disciplines within the life sciences.

