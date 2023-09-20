سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

دومکیت نیشیمورا فوٹو بومب ناسا کے خلائی جہاز، سورج کے ساتھ قریبی تصادم سے بچ گیا

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 20، 2023
A recently discovered comet, Comet Nishimura (also known as C/2023 P1), has surprised scientists by photobombing a NASA spacecraft as it captured images of the sun’s outer atmosphere. The comet, which appears to have recently survived a close encounter with the sun, was spotted by one of the Solar TErrestrial RElations Observatory (STEREO) spacecraft, STEREO-A, on September 19.

The images captured by STEREO show the comet moving away from the sun, suggesting that it survived its closest approach to the sun on September 17, passing within 20.5 million miles of it. Astrophysicist Karl Battams from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory confirmed that the object seen in the STEREO images is indeed Comet Nishimura and that it appears healthy based on the preliminary images.

However, Battams cautions that these images are low resolution and do not provide fine details about the comet’s condition. He compares the situation to the case of comet Lovejoy in 2011, which initially appeared healthy as it flew through the solar corona but later disintegrated. Battams notes that the fate of Comet Nishimura may not be fully revealed until the team receives high-resolution data.

The trajectory of Comet Nishimura will continue moving downwards in relation to the spacecraft until it moves out of the field of view of the NASA observatory in early October. As the comet moves away from the spacecraft, it is expected to grow smaller and fainter in the images captured by STEREO.

Unfortunately, the comet was not captured by NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) and its LASCO coronagraph, as it avoided their field of view. Once it has left STEREO’s view, Comet Nishimura will continue its journey back to the outer edges of the solar system and is estimated to return to the inner solar system in 2458.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Space.com (Source URL: https://www.space.com/comet-nishimura-photobombs-nasa-spacecraft.html)

