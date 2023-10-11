سٹی لائف

سائنس

چین کی سب سے بڑی ریڈیو ٹیلی سکوپ کے ذریعے نئے فاسٹ ریڈیو برسٹ کا پتہ چلا

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

اکتوبر 11، 2023
Chinese scientists have made a new discovery in the field of astrophysics with the detection of a fast radio burst (FRB) using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), located in southwest China’s Guizhou Province. FRBs are mysterious radio flashes that last only a few thousandths of a second and originate from deep space. Their origins remain unknown, and this discovery adds to the growing body of research on these enigmatic phenomena.

The research team, from a local key laboratory of information and computing science under Guizhou Normal University, analyzed the massive survey data of FAST and identified a faint radio signal named FRB 20200317A. They reported this finding to the international astronomical community through the Astronomer’s Telegram.

FAST, the world’s largest single-dish radio telescope, measures 500 meters in diameter, with a reception area equivalent to 30 standard football fields. Located in a naturally deep and round karst depression, it started its operations on January 11, 2020. Since then, it has been dedicated to the detection of FRBs and has already captured the first four non-repeating FRBs in 2020.

The significance of this discovery lies in the potential insights it can provide into various astrophysical problems. By studying FRBs, scientists hope to uncover more information about their origin and nature, which could shed light on the mysteries of the universe.

This latest finding showcases the impressive capabilities of China’s FAST telescope and highlights the contributions of Chinese scientists to the field of astrophysics. As the research continues, it is expected that further discoveries and advancements in our understanding of FRBs will be made.

ماخذ(ز): سنہوا نیوز ایجنسی

