سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

چین قمری مواصلات کو سپورٹ کرنے کے لیے Queqiao-2 لانچ کرے گا۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 1، 2023
چین قمری مواصلات کو سپورٹ کرنے کے لیے Queqiao-2 لانچ کرے گا۔

China is set to launch the relay communication satellite Queqiao-2 in the first half of 2024 to facilitate communication between its upcoming lunar mission, Chang’e-6, and Earth. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced this development on Friday. Queqiao-2 is an enhanced version of the original Queqiao satellite, which served as the relay satellite for the Chang’e-4 mission.

The Chang’e-6 mission, scheduled to land on the far side of the moon in 2024, will focus on a crater within the South Pole-Aitken Basin. Due to the moon obscuring direct communication with Earth, the mission will rely on the Queqiao-2 satellite to transmit data back to the ground crew.

Once the Chang’e-6 mission is complete, the Queqiao-2 satellite will adjust its orbit and continue to support the subsequent Chang’e-7 and Chang’e-8 missions, as well as future lunar exploration endeavors. Tang Yuhua, the deputy chief designer of the Chang’e-7 mission at the CNSA’s Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center, confirmed this information to the China Media Group (CMG).

Queqiao-2 will take over the relay communication services previously provided by the original Queqiao satellite, ensuring continued connectivity for the Chang’e-4 and Yutu-2 probes situated on the far side of the moon. Additionally, Queqiao-2 is expected to undertake significant scientific exploration tasks during its mission.

Overall, the launch of Queqiao-2 demonstrates China’s ongoing commitment to advancing its space exploration capabilities and expanding our understanding of the moon’s surface.

تعریفیں:
– Relay communication satellite: A satellite designed to facilitate communication by receiving signals from one location and transmitting them to another.
– Lunar mission: A mission conducted by a spacecraft to explore and study the moon.
– Far side of the moon: The hemisphere of the moon not visible from Earth.
– Orbit: The curved path followed by an object, such as a satellite, around a celestial body.

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

یونیورسٹی آف سڈنی کے محققین نے رائل سوسائٹی آف NSW کے فیلوز کا تقرر کیا۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

خشک سالی کا تناؤ بارش کے جنگل کی مٹی کے کام میں تبدیلی کا سبب بنتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

بریک تھرو پروٹین پر مبنی بائیو سینسر بارودی سرنگوں اور TNT پر مبنی نہ پھٹنے والے آرڈیننس کا پتہ لگانے کے لیے تیار کیا گیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

یونیورسٹی آف سڈنی کے محققین نے رائل سوسائٹی آف NSW کے فیلوز کا تقرر کیا۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

خشک سالی کا تناؤ بارش کے جنگل کی مٹی کے کام میں تبدیلی کا سبب بنتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

بریک تھرو پروٹین پر مبنی بائیو سینسر بارودی سرنگوں اور TNT پر مبنی نہ پھٹنے والے آرڈیننس کا پتہ لگانے کے لیے تیار کیا گیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے پرسیورینس روور نے جیزیرو کریٹر میں مارٹین ڈسٹ ڈیول کو پکڑ لیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے