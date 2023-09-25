سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

چاند کی ساخت کے بارے میں نئی ​​بصیرت: چندریان 3 نے سلفر کی بلندی کو دریافت کیا

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 25، 2023
چاند کی ساخت کے بارے میں نئی ​​بصیرت: چندریان 3 نے سلفر کی بلندی کو دریافت کیا

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander has touched down near the south pole of the Moon, providing exciting new data and insights into the lunar surface. The lander’s rover, Pragyan, has detected the presence of sulfur in the lunar soil, which was unexpected given that sulfur is typically found in low concentrations in lunar rocks and soils.

The discovery of elevated sulfur concentration raises interesting possibilities for future lunar exploration. Sulfur could be a valuable resource for astronauts, as it could provide a means for living off the land. For instance, sulfur-based concrete could be used for construction, with the advantage of hardening within hours and being more wear-resistant. Sulfur could also be utilized for the development of solar cells, batteries, and fertilizer.

The measurement of sulfur also offers insights into the geologic system of the Moon. The composition of highland soils at the lunar poles could be fundamentally different from those at the equatorial regions due to varying environmental conditions. Additionally, the presence of sulfur in polar regions suggests the existence of an exceedingly thin lunar atmosphere and unique surface temperature conditions that allow sulfur to collect in solid form.

While the initial results are promising, further analysis and calibration of the data are necessary to confirm the exact amount of sulfur present. The Indian Space Research Organization is currently processing the data, and scientists are eagerly awaiting further measurements from Pragyan.

This landmark mission by Chandrayaan-3 not only enhances our understanding of the Moon’s composition but also enables us to ask new questions about its formation and evolution. The exploration of the lunar south pole region, which has not been studied from the surface before, opens up new avenues of scientific research.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Study article: [source]
- تصویر: [ماخذ]
– Jeffrey Gillis-Davis, Research Professor of Physics, Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis – The Conversation article

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

معدوم ہونے والی پرجاتیوں کی تحقیق میں ایک پیش رفت: تسمانین ٹائیگر کے نمونے سے صدیوں پرانے RNA کی ترتیب

ستمبر 27، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

کشودرگرہ 2023 SF6: زمین کے ساتھ ایک قریبی تصادم

ستمبر 27، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

کولوراڈو بولڈر یونیورسٹی میں گراؤنڈ بریکنگ سینٹر کا مقصد خلائی موسم کی پیشن گوئی کو بہتر بنانا ہے

ستمبر 27، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

معدوم ہونے والی پرجاتیوں کی تحقیق میں ایک پیش رفت: تسمانین ٹائیگر کے نمونے سے صدیوں پرانے RNA کی ترتیب

ستمبر 27، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کشودرگرہ 2023 SF6: زمین کے ساتھ ایک قریبی تصادم

ستمبر 27، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کولوراڈو بولڈر یونیورسٹی میں گراؤنڈ بریکنگ سینٹر کا مقصد خلائی موسم کی پیشن گوئی کو بہتر بنانا ہے

ستمبر 27، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

نیورو سائنسدان انٹیگریٹڈ انفارمیشن تھیوری پر تصادم کرتے ہیں۔

ستمبر 27، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے