نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

کیریبین طوطوں کی تیزی سے کمی انسانی سرگرمیوں سے منسلک، قدیم ڈی این اے کا انکشاف

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 25، 2023
A new study published in PNAS has used ancient DNA to shed light on the decline of parrots in the Caribbean. The research focused on two species, the Cuban parrot (Amazona leucocephala) and the Hispaniolan parrot (Amazona ventralis), and found that both species were once more widespread and diverse than previously thought.

The study helps to explain why parrots have become the most endangered group of birds in the world, with 28% of all species considered to be threatened. This is especially true for parrots that inhabit islands.

The complicated history of parrots with humans has made it challenging for biologists to understand their past distributions. Parrots have been moved across continents and between islands for thousands of years by indigenous peoples and European colonists. Today, parrots are still being transported.

To overcome this challenge, the researchers turned to ancient DNA. By analyzing genetic sequences from archaeological specimens and fossils, they were able to piece together the history of parrots in the genus Amazona. They focused on the Cuban and Hispaniolan parrots, for which they could obtain ancient DNA samples.

The results revealed surprising findings. The fossils from the Bahamas were actually from Hispaniolan parrots, indicating a range extension before human arrival. Similarly, Cuban parrots were once present on the largest island in the Turks and Caicos but are now absent.

This study highlights the importance of understanding the historical distribution of species for their conservation. By knowing where parrots thrived in the past, we can better protect their remaining populations and preserve their diversity.

Source: PNAS (no URL provided)

