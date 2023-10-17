سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

خلاباز چیلنجز پر قابو پانے کے لیے پگھلی ہوئی چاند کی دھول پر گاڑی چلا سکتے ہیں۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 17، 2023
When astronauts return to the Moon, they will face numerous challenges, including radiation, temperature fluctuations, and the hazardous moondust. To address the issue of traversing the lunar surface, the European Space Agency (ESA) is exploring the idea of using high-energy lasers to melt the dust and create solid driving surfaces.

The Apollo 11 mission faced uncertainties about the depth and quantity of moondust, which posed a risk of sinking during landing. While the lander’s dust-sensing probes prevented any sinking incidents, the dust still caused problems for short-term lunar surface exploration. Therefore, for future missions, finding a solution to the fine, clinging dust is crucial.

By melting the dust in place, the ESA aims to create hardened driving surfaces that can withstand the harsh lunar environment. NASA modeling shows that the landing of larger spacecraft could kick up significant amounts of dust, potentially damaging the surfaces of landers. Thus, the ability to melt the dust and form solid surfaces could prevent these issues.

The ESA’s PAVER (paving the road for large area sintering of regolith) program has been investigating the potential of this approach. In controlled tests using simulated lunar regolith, a 12-kilowatt CO2 laser was used to melt the dust, resulting in a smooth, glassy surface that could serve as roadways, landing areas, and operational zones on the Moon.

The use of high-energy lasers to melt Earthly sand for solid driving surfaces was proposed in 1933 but never implemented. However, on the Moon, in-situ resource development is crucial, making the concept more feasible. Instead of bringing a carbon dioxide laser to the Moon, the ESA suggests that lunar sunlight could be concentrated using a compact Fresnel lens to achieve equivalent melting.

The recent paper detailing the PAVER results highlights the direct availability of solar energy and lunar regolith on the Moon, making the sintering or melting of regolith a viable approach. The samples created in the study exhibited varied compressive strengths, ranging from 56.19 to 216.29 MPa, with a mean of 93.97 MPa.

This research expands on previous work in in-situ resource utilization, demonstrating the potential for using melted lunar regolith to build infrastructure on the Moon. With further development, driving on melted moon dust could become a reality, providing reliable and durable transportation for future lunar explorers.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Nature Scientific Reports: “Laser melting manufacturing of large elements of lunar regolith simulant for paving on the Moon” by Juan-Carlos Ginés-Palomares

