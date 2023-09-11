سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ایک نیا بھولبلییا فرار: نرم روبوٹ جسمانی ذہانت کے ساتھ پیچیدہ جگہوں پر تشریف لے جاتے ہیں

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 11، 2023
ایک نیا بھولبلییا فرار: نرم روبوٹ جسمانی ذہانت کے ساتھ پیچیدہ جگہوں پر تشریف لے جاتے ہیں

Soft robots made from liquid crystal elastomer can navigate complex spaces without computer or human input. Developed by a team at North Carolina State University, these robots rely on the concept of physical intelligence, meaning their behaviors are dictated by the materials they are made from and their structural design. The robots, resembling pieces of string, have been able to navigate mazes and even negotiate around moving obstacles.

The team recently unveiled an improved version of the robot that can handle even more complicated scenarios. The robots are made from the same liquid crystal elastomer as before, but the key difference is the asymmetrical design. One half of the robot is a twisted ribbon that can stretch into a straight line, while the other half is a tighter twist that also twists around itself. This asymmetry creates different forces on each end of the robot, allowing it to turn without having to come into contact with an object.

The robot, named the “maze escaper” by the authors, is able to navigate mazes with moving walls and gaps smaller than its body size. The ability to move in arcs allows it to wiggle its way free from tight spots. The researchers believe that this technology has potential applications in soft robot design, particularly for applications where the robots can harvest heat energy from their environment.

This breakthrough in soft robotics demonstrates the power of physical intelligence and opens up possibilities for innovative approaches in robot design. The study detailing this development is published in the journal Science Advances.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Journal: Science Advances
- نارتھ کیرولینا اسٹیٹ یونیورسٹی

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

سیاروں کی حدود سے تجاوز کرنے سے خطرے میں پڑنے والے انسانی معاشروں کی مدد کرنے کی زمین کی صلاحیت

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

آغاز کا راستہ: کاربن میپر اتحاد میں اہم سنگ میل حاصل کرنا

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

فلکیات کے فوٹوگرافر کو سال کے بہترین فلکیاتی فوٹوگرافر کے لیے شارٹ لسٹ کیا گیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

خبریں

سائبرپنک 2077 2.0 اپڈیٹ سائبر پنک سے متاثر ہو کر نئے سکل ٹری پرکس متعارف کراتا ہے: Edgerunners Anime

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

پیپر ماریو: نینٹینڈو سوئچ کے لیے ہزار سالہ دروازہ: لاگت کے ساتھ بصری اپ گریڈ؟

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل نے ماحولیاتی اثرات کو کم کرنے کے لیے کاربن نیوٹرل ایپل واچ سیریز 9 متعارف کرادی

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

چپ فوز ہینڈ نے SEMA کے لیے مستنگ ریسنگ کا ایک تصور تیار کیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے