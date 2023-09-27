سٹی لائف

سمر لینڈ میں پلانٹ پیتھالوجسٹ انگور کے تنے کی بیماری کے علاج پر کام کر رہے ہیں۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 27، 2023
A plant pathologist in Summerland, José Ramón Úrbez-Torres, and his team are working on finding a cure for grapevine trunk disease (GTD). GTD is a complex disease caused by various fungi that attack grapevines in British Columbia. Currently, there are no control methods or products available to prevent or treat these diseases.

To combat GTD, Úrbez-Torres and his team have conducted laboratory, greenhouse, and field trials at the Summerland Research and Development Centre. They have identified over 40 to 50 different fungi in B.C. associated with this disease. The pathogens infect the vine through openings during pruning season, reducing the plant’s ability to absorb water and nutrients and eventually leading to its death.

The focus of the research has been to understand how the disease works, identify the fungal pathogens present in B.C., and determine the environmental conditions that favor their growth. The team aims to find a sustainable control strategy that can be used by organic growers as well. They have identified native fungi in B.C. that have the ability to attack the harmful fungi associated with GTD. These fungi can be locally sourced and easily accessible to growers.

The researchers have found that applying these beneficial fungi to pruning openings can act as a shield, preventing the infectious fungi from landing on or accessing the plant. Their research findings have been published in a scientific journal, highlighting the successful use of biological control organisms against GTD.

While the development of a registered and usable product is the ultimate goal, further research is still needed. In the meantime, growers are implementing other management techniques, such as pruning the vines earlier in the year to minimize infection by up to 80%. The project is funded by the British Columbia Wine Grape Council and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

Úrbez-Torres is also conducting research on other problems in the industry, not only on grapes but also on tree fruits. The project involves collaboration with Professor Miranda Hart at the UBC Okanagan Campus Biology Department.

The support from the industry, government, and the research team has been crucial in carrying out this important research to combat GTD.

