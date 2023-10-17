سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

سائنسدانوں نے پگھلی ہوئی قمری مٹی کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے چاند پر سڑکیں بنانے کا طریقہ دریافت کیا۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 17، 2023
سائنسدانوں نے پگھلی ہوئی قمری مٹی کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے چاند پر سڑکیں بنانے کا طریقہ دریافت کیا۔

Researchers have recently made a breakthrough in lunar exploration by discovering a way to create roadworthy surfaces on the moon. One of the biggest challenges faced during the Apollo era was the clogging of equipment and erosion of spacesuits caused by lunar dust. Now, scientists have found a method to melt lunar soil and create roads and landing pads.

Lunar dust, also known as lunar soil, is a fine, powdery substance that covers the moon’s surface. It is formed when meteoroids impact the moon, giving it a texture similar to talcum powder. In an ESA project, scientists used a 12-kilowatt carbon dioxide laser to heat a powder containing pyroxene, olivine, and plagioclase, which served as a substitute for lunar dust. The result was a compacted, black glassy surface with a compression strength similar to that of a concrete slab.

The idea of melting sand to build roadways on Earth was proposed in 1993, and this lunar project is an extension of that concept. The researchers believe that the lunar sunlight could serve as a substitute for the laser, acting as the light source for the experiment. By concentrating the lunar sunlight using a Fresnel lens, equivalent melting on the moon’s surface could be achieved.

While there is a risk of cracking if the cooled track is reheated, the researchers suggest that moon roads and other structures could be composed of multiple layers. This would depend on the load and forces exerted on the surface. The team estimates that it might be possible to construct a two-centimeter thick, 100 square meter landing pad in about 115 days.

The project, known as the PAVER Project, was conducted by a team of scientists from the BAM Institute of Materials Research and Testing, Aalen University, LIQUIFER Systems Group, Clausthal University of Technology, and the Institute of Materials Physics in Space of the German Aerospace Center. The research was supported by the Discovery element of ESA’s Basic Activities through the Open Space Innovation Platform (OSIP).

This breakthrough in road construction on the moon opens up new possibilities for future lunar exploration and the establishment of human habitats on the lunar surface.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

– “Scientists pioneer method to create roads on the moon by melting moon dust” – Earth.com
– “Building the road to the future” – European Space Agency (ESA)

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

لینڈ سلائیڈز کو سمجھنا اور کم کرنا: ایک ضروری کوشش

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

سیرس: اس کے نامیاتی کیمیکل کے اسرار کو کھولنا

اکتوبر 18، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

فلکیات کا مستقبل: مصنوعی ذہانت اور روشن عارضی سروے بوٹ

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

لینڈ سلائیڈز کو سمجھنا اور کم کرنا: ایک ضروری کوشش

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

سیرس: اس کے نامیاتی کیمیکل کے اسرار کو کھولنا

اکتوبر 18، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

فلکیات کا مستقبل: مصنوعی ذہانت اور روشن عارضی سروے بوٹ

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ایک مطالعہ گرین لینڈ میں سطحی برف کے پگھلنے میں اضافہ اور انٹارکٹیکا میں پگھلنے میں کمی کو ظاہر کرتا ہے

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے