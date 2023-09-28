سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ناسا کے خلاباز اور روسی خلائی مسافر سال بھر کے خلائی مشن کے بعد گھر واپس آئے

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 28، 2023
ناسا کے خلاباز اور روسی خلائی مسافر سال بھر کے خلائی مشن کے بعد گھر واپس آئے

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely returned to Earth after spending over a year in space. The trio, consisting of American astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan in a Soyuz capsule. Their original ride was damaged by space debris, causing them to extend their mission to 371 days.

Frank Rubio now holds the record for the longest US spaceflight, surpassing the previous record set by Mark Vande Hei. However, the world record for the longest spaceflight still belongs to Russia, with a duration of 437 days set in the mid-1990s.

The return journey was made using a replacement Soyuz capsule, as the original capsule was damaged and lost all its coolant. Russian engineers suspect that space debris punctured the radiator of the original capsule. Concerned about the safety of the electronics and occupants, the decision was made to return the capsule empty.

The astronauts’ replacements arrived at the International Space Station nearly two weeks ago, bringing an end to their unexpected adventure. The new commander of the space station, Andreas Mogensen, expressed his relief at their safe return.

Upon touchdown in Kazakhstan, the astronauts were recovered by helicopter and expressed their joy at being back on Earth. Frank Rubio, who is also an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, shared that the psychological aspect of spending such a long time in space was tougher than anticipated. Despite missing important family milestones, the astronauts successfully completed their mission, traveling 157 million miles and circling the Earth nearly 6,000 times.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts return from space after 371 days
– Soyuz Space Capsule Carrying Record-Setting NASA Astronaut Returns to Earth Safely

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ہندوستان نے قطب قمری کے قریب کرافٹ کو کامیابی کے ساتھ لینڈ کیا۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

چین قمری مواصلات کو سپورٹ کرنے کے لیے Queqiao-2 لانچ کرے گا۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

گلوکوز کی مسلسل نگرانی کے لیے ایک اختراعی پہننے کے قابل پیچ

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ہندوستان نے قطب قمری کے قریب کرافٹ کو کامیابی کے ساتھ لینڈ کیا۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

چین قمری مواصلات کو سپورٹ کرنے کے لیے Queqiao-2 لانچ کرے گا۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

گلوکوز کی مسلسل نگرانی کے لیے ایک اختراعی پہننے کے قابل پیچ

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

بائیو مارکر کی کھوج کے لیے ایک انتہائی حساس اور مستحکم لچکدار الیکٹرو کیمیکل سینسر

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے