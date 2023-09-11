سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

خلاباز فرینک روبیو نے امریکی خلاباز کے طویل ترین خلائی مشن کا ریکارڈ توڑ دیا۔

وکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 11، 2023
خلاباز فرینک روبیو نے امریکی خلاباز کے طویل ترین خلائی مشن کا ریکارڈ توڑ دیا۔

Astronaut Frank Rubio has set a new record for the longest space mission by a US astronaut. He has been in low-Earth orbit for over 355 days, surpassing the previous record held by retired NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Rubio is currently on the International Space Station and is expected to reach another milestone in a few weeks when he spends at least 371 days in orbit, becoming the first American to spend more than a calendar year in microgravity.

Rubio’s mission was not originally intended to break records. He and his crewmates were initially scheduled for a six-month mission, but a coolant leak in their spacecraft forced them to extend their stay. The spacecraft was deemed unsafe to return home, so Rubio’s return date was pushed back to September. A replacement spacecraft will launch with a new crew, allowing Rubio to return to Earth.

To commemorate his achievement, Rubio recorded a conversation with Vande Hei, which will be aired by NASA. The agency praised Rubio’s dedication and acknowledged his role in paving the way for future generations of astronauts.

While Rubio’s 371-day stay will not break the world record for the longest space mission, it is a significant milestone. The record is currently held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov, who spent 437 continuous days in orbit aboard Russia’s Mir space station. However, Rubio’s achievement is another step forward for American astronauts.

The US record for the most consecutive days in space was previously held by Vande Hei, who had his mission extended to accommodate additional crew members. The record for the most cumulative days in space is held by Russian cosmonaut Gennadi Padalka, while Peggy Whitson holds the record for the most accrued days in space by a US astronaut.

Rubio’s journey to the space station was part of a crew-swapping agreement between NASA and Roscosmos. Despite geopolitical tensions, the partnership between the United States and Russia remains vital for continuing space exploration.

وکی اسٹاوروپولو

