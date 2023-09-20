2182 تک زمین کو متاثر کرنے والے کشودرگرہ بینو کا خطرہ

A newly released report reveals that there is a 1 in 2,700 chance that the Bennu asteroid, which has been tracked by NASA for nearly 25 years, could impact Earth in the future. Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid, was first discovered in 1999 and has the potential to drift into Earth’s orbit, potentially hitting the planet by September 2182, according to the OSIRIS-REx science team.

Bennu makes close passes near Earth every six years and has already had three close encounters in 1999, 2005, and 2011. The scientists involved in the study, published in ScienceDirect, estimate the probability of Bennu actually striking Earth by 2182 to be 0.037% or 1 in 2,700.

In October 2020, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security-Regolith Explorer, made history by briefly touching the surface of Bennu, collecting a sample, and then propelling off the asteroid. This mission marked the first time NASA successfully collected an asteroid sample in space.

Astrophysicist Hakeem Oluyesi highlights that the sample collected from Bennu contains pure untainted material that can reveal secrets about the origins of our solar system. He adds that there is a possibility of discovering biological molecules or precursor molecules for life.

If Bennu were to collide with Earth, it would release an enormous amount of energy, estimated to be 1,200 megatons, which is 24 times more powerful than the most powerful manmade nuclear weapon. In comparison, the asteroid that caused the extinction of dinosaurs was equivalent to 10 billion atomic bombs, triggering wildfires, tsunamis, and a dust cloud that blocked out the sun.

It is important for scientists to continue monitoring Bennu and improving our understanding of its trajectory to assess the potential threat it poses to Earth. While the chances of an impact in 2182 are relatively low, it highlights the need for ongoing research and development of strategies to mitigate the risks associated with near-Earth objects.

Sources: ScienceDirect, IFLScience