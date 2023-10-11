سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ناسا نے زمین کے قریب کشودرگرہ 2023 TF4 دریافت کیا۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 11، 2023
ناسا نے زمین کے قریب کشودرگرہ 2023 TF4 دریافت کیا۔

NASA has recently announced the discovery of a Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) named Asteroid 2023 TF4, which is set to make its closest approach to Earth today, October 11. Although Asteroid 2023 TF4 will come very close to our planet, scientists agree that it poses no threat of impact.

This NEA is traveling at an astonishing speed of 31,394 kilometers per hour and will pass by Earth at a distance of 2.2 million kilometers. Its size compares to that of a house, with a width of 49 feet. However, despite its relative proximity, it has not been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. Only asteroids larger than 492 feet and passing closer than 7.5 million kilometers are given that designation.

Asteroid 2023 TF4 belongs to the group of asteroids known as the Apollo group. This group is named after the massive 1862 Apollo asteroid, which was discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. Interestingly, this particular asteroid has never come close to Earth before, and this will mark its first-ever close approach.

After today’s encounter, it is not expected to pass by Earth again in the foreseeable future, as confirmed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The agency will continue to monitor and study this NEA, contributing to our understanding of these celestial bodies and their potential impact risks.

In an unrelated event, NASA will also be showcasing the asteroid sample collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft during its mission to Bennu. The sample, obtained after a 6-year journey and a nitrogen purge process, will be presented to the public in a live-streamed event, furthering our knowledge of asteroids and their composition.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– NASA (no URLs provided)

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

خلا کے بعد کی زندگی: کشش ثقل کے ساتھ ایڈجسٹ کرنا اور ریکارڈ توڑنا

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز میٹل ایسٹرائڈ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

موسمی حالات پر سورج گرہن کا اثر

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

خلا کے بعد کی زندگی: کشش ثقل کے ساتھ ایڈجسٹ کرنا اور ریکارڈ توڑنا

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز میٹل ایسٹرائڈ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

موسمی حالات پر سورج گرہن کا اثر

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے سائیکی خلائی جہاز نے دھاتی کشودرگرہ کا سفر شروع کیا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے