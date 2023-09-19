سٹی لائف

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 19، 2023
Asteroid Dimorphos ناسا کے راکٹ اثر کے بعد غیر متوقع رویہ دکھاتا ہے۔

A recent study suggests that the asteroid Dimorphos is exhibiting unexpected changes in its behavior following a collision with a NASA rocket last year. The asteroid, which is approximately 580 feet wide, was intentionally crashed into by a spaceship as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission. New observations indicate that Dimorphos may be tumbling in its normal orbit around its parent asteroid, Didymos. This is contrary to NASA’s predictions, as it was expected to maintain a steady orbit.

Jonathan Swift, a high school teacher in California, and his students were the first to notice these unexpected changes while observing Dimorphos with their school’s telescope. Several weeks after the collision, NASA announced that the asteroid had slowed in its orbit by about 33 minutes. However, Swift and his students observed a further slowdown of one minute a month after the impact, suggesting a continuous decrease in speed since the collision.

The DART team later confirmed that Dimorphos indeed continued to slow down in its orbit for up to a month after the impact. However, their calculations showed a slowdown of 15 seconds, rather than a full minute. The asteroid eventually reached a plateau in its slowdown a month after the collision.

One possible explanation for this unexpected behavior is the presence of a swarm of space rocks. Observations revealed a field of boulders scattered around the area, which were likely dislodged from Dimorphos’ surface during the impact. It is speculated that some of these larger boulders fell back onto Dimorphos, causing a greater slowdown in its orbit than initially anticipated.

The DART team plans to release a more comprehensive report on these unexpected findings in the near future. However, a thorough understanding of the situation may have to wait until 2026 when the European Space Agency’s Hera spacecraft arrives at Dimorphos to investigate the impact site up close.

ماخذ: نیو سائنٹسٹ

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

