وشال میگیلان ٹیلی سکوپ بنیادی آئینہ سازی میں سنگ میل تک پہنچ گئی۔

The Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is making significant progress in its assembly process, as it begins the fabrication and polishing of its seventh and final primary mirror. This milestone marks the completion of the telescope’s massive 368 square meter light collecting surface, which will be the largest and most challenging optics ever produced.

The fabrication of the primary mirror is taking place at the University of Arizona’s Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab. Underneath the stands of the Arizona Wildcats Football Stadium, nearly 20 tons of the purest optical glass are being heated to 1,165 degrees Celsius in a unique oven. As the glass melts, it is shaped outward to form the mirror’s curved paraboloid surface. Once the 8.4-meter diameter mirror has cooled over the next three months, it will move into the polishing stage.

The GMT’s primary mirror is just one part of a remarkable engineering feat. When assembled, the telescope’s seven mirrors will function as one monolithic 25.4-meter mirror, providing up to 200 times the sensitivity and four times the image resolution of current space telescopes. This mirror array will make the GMT the first extremely large telescope in the world to complete its primary mirror.

The telescope manufacturing process extends beyond mirror production. The 39-meter-tall telescope structure is being built with 2,100 tons of American steel at a facility in Rockford, Illinois. Additionally, the fabrication of the GMT’s adaptive secondary mirrors is also underway.

Rebecca Bernstein, Chief Scientist for the GMT, emphasized the groundbreaking potential of the telescope. With its high spatial and spectral resolution capabilities, the GMT will have the unique ability to study planets and potentially determine their rocky composition, the presence of liquid water, and the molecular composition of their atmospheres, which could indicate the possibility of life.

The GMT is expected to achieve first light by the end of the decade and aims to provide answers to some of humanity’s most profound questions about our origins and the existence of life beyond Earth.

