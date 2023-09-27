سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

بڑے پیمانے پر کہکشاں کلسٹر "ایل گورڈو" معیاری کائناتی نظریات کو چیلنج کرتا ہے

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 27، 2023
بڑے پیمانے پر کہکشاں کلسٹر "ایل گورڈو" معیاری کائناتی نظریات کو چیلنج کرتا ہے

The astrophysics community is touting a paradigm shift in our understanding of the universe after the discovery of a massive galaxy cluster called El Gordo. According to a group of researchers from the UK and Germany, El Gordo’s existence is incompatible with standard theories of cosmology and may require a new model of gravity.

In standard cosmology, galactic clusters form at the intersections of dark matter filaments within the cosmic web. It is expected that these clusters should grow at a similar rate as matter falls into the nodes. However, El Gordo is exceptionally massive for its age, raising questions about its formation process. Recent observations using the Hubble Space Telescope and simulations conducted by the researchers suggest that El Gordo’s morphology, temperature, and X-ray luminosity can only be explained if two smaller clusters collided at an unusually high velocity.

This finding challenges the role of dark matter in the standard cosmological model known as ΛCDM or LCDM. Dark matter is a mysterious substance that is thought to make up a significant portion of the total matter in the universe. However, the simulations indicate that the collision velocity required for El Gordo cannot be explained by gravitational models of dark matter. This discrepancy raises doubts about the validity of LCDM.

The researchers argue for an alternative theory of gravity known as Modified Newtonian Dynamics, or MOND, which does not rely on the existence of dark matter. They believe that El Gordo and other clusters that exhibit tensions with LCDM provide evidence that dark matter is a fantasy. However, some scientists maintain that the anomalies observed in these clusters can be explained by systematic errors or different interpretations of data.

This ongoing debate calls for a more collaborative approach between observational astronomers and theoretical physicists. It emphasizes the importance of combining data collection, analysis, and interpretation to develop a more comprehensive understanding of the universe.

In conclusion, El Gordo’s massive size challenges the current understanding of cosmology and raises significant questions about the role of dark matter. Whether this discovery will lead to a paradigm shift in our understanding of the universe remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it highlights the ongoing pursuit of knowledge and the constant questioning of established theories in the field of astrophysics.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- فلکیاتی طبیعیات کا جریدہ
– Physics World

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

ایک قدیم سمندری کچھوے کے فوسل کی دریافت ارتقائی تاریخ کی بصیرت فراہم کرتی ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

کوکیز اور رازداری کی پالیسیوں کو سمجھنا

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ایک قدیم سمندری کچھوے کے فوسل کی دریافت ارتقائی تاریخ کی بصیرت فراہم کرتی ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کوکیز اور رازداری کی پالیسیوں کو سمجھنا

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

گنگا کے میدان میں قدیم دریا کا سیلاب مستقبل کے سپر فلڈز کے بارے میں بصیرت فراہم کرتا ہے

ستمبر 29، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے