سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

Azulene کے بلیو ہیو کے اسرار میں غوطہ لگانا

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 24، 2023
Azulene کے بلیو ہیو کے اسرار میں غوطہ لگانا

Azulene, with its captivating deep blue color, has long been a puzzle for chemists worldwide. The Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry (IOCB) Prague has taken a step closer to unraveling this mystery, with their research published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS).

Azulene’s enigmatic properties have puzzled scientists for decades. However, nearly half a century ago, Professor Josef Michl shed some light on its blue color. Now, Dr. Tomáš Slanina and his team, from the Redox Photochemistry group at IOCB, are continuing this investigation.

Their primary objective is to understand why azulene defies Kasha’s rule, a fundamental principle governing the emission of light in molecules. Kasha’s rule states that after absorption of light, molecules should emit fluorescence from the lowest-energy excited state. However, azulene does not adhere to this rule, making it even more fascinating to study.

The research by Dr. Slanina’s team combines theoretical calculations and experimental techniques to delve deep into the electronic structure and photophysical properties of azulene. Their work aims to unravel the underlying mechanisms that give azulene its distinct blue color and unusual light-emitting behavior.

By building upon the foundations laid by Professor Michl, the researchers at IOCB Prague are paving the way for future breakthroughs in understanding azulene. This molecule’s unique properties could have implications in various fields, such as materials science and organic electronics.

As more insights are gained into the secrets of azulene, scientists are bringing us closer to unlocking its full potential. The beauty and intrigue of this molecule continue to inspire researchers worldwide.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS)
– Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry (IOCB) Prague

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ناسا نے زمین کے قریب سیارچہ دریافت کیا اور کامیاب نمونہ واپسی کا مشن مکمل کیا

ستمبر 26، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ہندوستان کے مون لینڈر کے احیاء کی امیدیں کم ہوتی جارہی ہیں۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

نینڈرتھل سمندری غذا کے ماہر تھے، مطالعہ سے پتہ چلتا ہے۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ناسا نے زمین کے قریب سیارچہ دریافت کیا اور کامیاب نمونہ واپسی کا مشن مکمل کیا

ستمبر 26، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ہندوستان کے مون لینڈر کے احیاء کی امیدیں کم ہوتی جارہی ہیں۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

نینڈرتھل سمندری غذا کے ماہر تھے، مطالعہ سے پتہ چلتا ہے۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

افریقہ میں دنیا کا قدیم ترین انسانی ساختہ ڈھانچہ دریافت ہوا۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے