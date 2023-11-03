A New Perspective on the Formation of the Moon and Earth’s Geological Evolution

Scientists have long debated the circumstances surrounding the formation of the moon, but the prevailing theory suggests that it resulted from a collision between Earth and a planet approximately the size of Mars. However, a recent study published in Nature challenges this idea by proposing that remnants of this collision can still be found in Earth’s mantle.

The study, led by an international team of scientists, utilized advanced computational fluid dynamics methods to analyze anomalies near Earth’s core. These anomalies are believed to be evidence of the 4.5 billion-year-old collision that gave birth to the moon. Previous research focused primarily on the debris disk that formed prior to the moon, disregarding the impact’s effect on Earth itself.

Prof Deng Hongping of the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, who pioneered the computational fluid dynamics methods used in the study, explained that the traditional view of the moon-forming impact leading to the “homogenization” of Earth’s composition may be inaccurate. Instead, the study suggests that the collision resulted in heterogeneity within Earth’s mantle, serving as a catalyst for the planet’s geological evolution.

Theia, a Mars-sized planet, is believed to have collided with Earth’s primordial form, Gaia, creating debris that eventually coalesced to form the moon. Earlier theories proposed that the moon predominantly consisted of Theian material while Earth retained Gaian remnants. However, subsequent research has shown remarkable similarities in the composition of the Earth and moon.

Previous studies conducted by Prof Deng Hongping indicated that the lower mantle of Earth still retains a higher silicon composition characteristic of pre-impact Gaian material. The latest study builds upon these findings, offering an explanation for the stratification of Earth’s crust.

Dr Qian Yuan of the California Institute of Technology suggested that precise analysis of various rock samples, combined with improved impact and evolution models, enables scientists to infer the material composition of both Gaia and Theia, shedding light on the history of the inner solar system as a whole.

Moreover, this research provides valuable insights into the formation and habitability of exoplanets beyond our solar system. By studying Earth’s geological evolution resulting from a monumental collision, scientists can gain inspiration for understanding other planetary systems.

اکثر پوچھے جانے والے سوالات

What is the prevailing theory regarding the formation of the moon?

The prevailing theory suggests that the moon was formed when a planet the size of Mars, called Theia, collided with Earth’s primordial form, Gaia.

How does the recent study challenge the traditional understanding of the moon-forming impact?

The recent study proposes that the collision between Earth and Theia did not lead to the complete mixing of materials, as previously believed. Instead, remnants of this collision can still be found in Earth’s mantle, contributing to the planet’s geological evolution.

What did previous studies by Prof Deng Hongping indicate about the mantle of Earth?

Previous studies indicated that the lower mantle of Earth contains pre-impact Gaian material, characterized by a higher silicon composition, which helps explain the stratification of Earth’s crust.

What insights can be gained from studying Earth’s geological evolution?

Studying Earth’s geological evolution resulting from a major collision provides valuable insights into the formation and habitability of exoplanets beyond our solar system. This research offers inspiration for understanding other planetary systems.