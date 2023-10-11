سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ایک قدیم شمسی طوفان نے کائناتی تابکاری کے ساتھ زمین پر بمباری کی، درخت کے حلقے ظاہر

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 11، 2023
ایک قدیم شمسی طوفان نے کائناتی تابکاری کے ساتھ زمین پر بمباری کی، درخت کے حلقے ظاہر

Newly discovered tree rings indicate that Earth was hit with a massive dose of cosmic radiation more than 14,000 years ago, possibly caused by an unprecedented solar storm. The study, published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A, analyzed tree rings from subfossilized tree stumps in the French Alps. These trees had high levels of radiocarbon in a single year’s ring dating back to approximately 14,300 years ago, suggesting a spike in cosmic rays during that time.

Radiocarbon is an isotope of carbon that is produced when cosmic rays interact with nitrogen atoms in the atmosphere. The spike in radiation coincides with the discovery of high levels of beryllium from ice cores found in Greenland. Researchers believe that this radiation spike was caused by a massive solar storm triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) – a cloud of magnetized plasma and radiation – launched into space by a solar flare.

If this theory is accurate, it would make this storm, which the researchers refer to as a Miyake event, the largest ever documented from the sun. A similar solar storm today would have catastrophic effects on modern technological society. The researchers estimate that such super storms could cause severe damage to transformers in electricity grids, leading to widespread blackouts lasting months. It could also permanently damage satellites that are essential for navigation and communication.

Miyake events, characterized by massive solar storms, have been detected in the fossil record before. However, the newly discovered superflare appears to be even more powerful than any previously observed. The researchers suggest that such events could occur roughly every 1,000 years.

The study emphasizes the need for a better understanding of solar behavior and its potential dangers. As our sun approaches its solar maximum, scientists anticipate increased solar activity, including more solar flares and CMEs. While there is currently no indication of another superflare occurring, further research is crucial to our preparation and response to these events in the future.

Sources: Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A, Live Science

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

نیا چاند کنولہ دار سورج گرہن بناتا ہے جو جنوب مغربی امریکہ اور لاطینی امریکہ میں نظر آتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

Welcome Back to Earth: Astronaut Frank Rubio Adjusts to Gravity After Year in Space

اکتوبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

خلائی موسم کے واقعات پرندوں کی نقل مکانی میں خلل ڈالتے ہیں، اسٹڈی شوز

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

نیا چاند کنولہ دار سورج گرہن بناتا ہے جو جنوب مغربی امریکہ اور لاطینی امریکہ میں نظر آتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

Welcome Back to Earth: Astronaut Frank Rubio Adjusts to Gravity After Year in Space

اکتوبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

خلائی موسم کے واقعات پرندوں کی نقل مکانی میں خلل ڈالتے ہیں، اسٹڈی شوز

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

مخالف پر مشتری: ایک شاندار آسمانی واقعہ

اکتوبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے