نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

سائنسدانوں نے افریقہ میں لکڑی کے تقریباً نصف ملین سال پرانے ڈھانچے دریافت کیے

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 20، 2023
A recent study published in the journal Nature reveals the discovery of nearly half a million-year-old wooden structures in Africa. This finding significantly pushes back the historical record of structural woodworking, as previously the oldest examples were 9,000-year-old platforms on the edge of a British lake.

The logs were unearthed near the Kalambo Falls in Zambia by an international team of scientists. These logs were found to be notched and tapered, suggesting intentional human craftsmanship. This is a significant finding, as ancient wood products are extremely rare due to the organic material degrading over time.

The researchers believe that early humans in Africa were using wood for more ambitious creations, such as platforms or walkways, in addition to tools like spears and digging sticks. However, the exact purpose of these wooden structures remains unknown.

The age of the wooden artifacts was determined using new dating techniques that measure the trapped energy in quartz grains. The researchers found that the objects dated back to three distinct ages: 487,000 years ago, 390,000 years ago, and 324,000 years ago. These findings suggest that people lived by the river over thousands of generations or returned to it periodically.

The discovery of these ancient wooden structures provides valuable insights into the skills and capabilities of our early ancestors. The intentional craftsmanship demonstrated in shaping the logs with axes and scraping tools highlights the sophistication of their woodworking abilities.

By preserving these artifacts through high-resolution photographs, scientists were able to study and interpret the craftsmanship methods employed by our early ancestors. This discovery not only expands our knowledge of human history but also emphasizes the importance of documenting and preserving ancient artifacts for future research.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03625-5
- یونیورسٹی آف ریڈنگ
- لیورپول یونیورسٹی

