سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ایک خلاباز "گارڈینز آف دی گلیکسی والیوم" میں خلائی منظر کی درستگی کا تجزیہ کرتا ہے۔ 3”

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 29، 2023
ایک خلاباز "گارڈینز آف دی گلیکسی والیوم" میں خلائی منظر کی درستگی کا تجزیہ کرتا ہے۔ 3”

In the latest installment of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series, there is a space scene where Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, finds himself drifting through space without a helmet. This has led to speculation among viewers about the accuracy of such a situation and whether a human could survive in space without a space suit.

To shed some light on this topic, ex-NASA astronaut Chris Hadfield has provided his insight. According to Hadfield, a human being would only be able to survive around 30 seconds in space without the protection of a space suit.

Space is an inhospitable environment for humans due to several factors. The primary concern is the lack of atmospheric pressure, which causes any liquid in the body to vaporize at a lower temperature, leading to the boiling of bodily fluids. Additionally, the lack of breathable air and extreme temperatures also pose significant risks to human survival.

The idea of surviving in space without a space suit is purely fictional and not based on scientific reality. Without the protection of a space suit, an astronaut would be subjected to these life-threatening conditions and would not survive for long.

It is important to clarify that movies like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” prioritize entertainment value over scientific accuracy. While they strive to bring exciting and visually stunning scenes to the audience, they often sacrifice scientific plausibility for the sake of storytelling.

In conclusion, the space scene in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” where Star-Lord drifts through space without a helmet is not accurate from a scientific standpoint. According to ex-NASA astronaut Chris Hadfield, a human would only survive for around 30 seconds in space without a space suit due to the inhospitable conditions. It is crucial to remember that movies like these prioritize entertainment over scientific realism.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Chris Hadfield, ex-NASA astronaut.

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

Quasars اور دھول کے درمیان لنک: نئی تحقیق سے بصیرت

اکتوبر 1، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

ناسا کے خلاباز اور روسی خلاباز ایک سال کے طویل خلائی مشن کے بعد زمین پر واپس آئے

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

حیران کن تصویر "کہکشاں پیاز" اور کشش ثقل لینسنگ کے رجحان کو ظاہر کرتی ہے

اکتوبر 1، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

Quasars اور دھول کے درمیان لنک: نئی تحقیق سے بصیرت

اکتوبر 1، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے خلاباز اور روسی خلاباز ایک سال کے طویل خلائی مشن کے بعد زمین پر واپس آئے

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

حیران کن تصویر "کہکشاں پیاز" اور کشش ثقل لینسنگ کے رجحان کو ظاہر کرتی ہے

اکتوبر 1، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے OSIRIS-REx نے تاریخی کشودرگرہ کے نمونے کی واپسی کا مشن مکمل کیا

اکتوبر 1، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے