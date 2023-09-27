سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

اکتوبر میں اینولر سورج گرہن کا مشاہدہ کرنے کے لیے تیار ہو جائیں۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 27، 2023
اکتوبر میں اینولر سورج گرہن کا مشاہدہ کرنے کے لیے تیار ہو جائیں۔

Next month, an exciting celestial event will take place as the moon will pass between Earth and the sun, giving us a magnificent solar eclipse. For some lucky observers, this will be an annular solar eclipse, where the moon appears smaller in the sky and forms a black circle against the sun.

The annular eclipse on October 14th will be visible in parts of Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. The eclipse will commence in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and will conclude in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. Those outside this path will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse.

It is important to note that observing the eclipse directly with the naked eye, sunglasses, binoculars, or telescopes can be harmful to your eyes. To ensure safe viewing, NASA recommends using protective solar viewing glasses or handheld solar viewers. Alternatively, you can use indirect methods like a pinhole projector to witness this spectacular event.

The path of the annular eclipse will not only cross several states in the United States but will also extend into Mexico, as well as other parts of Central and South America.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to witness a celestial wonder! Make sure to prepare your eclipse glasses and other necessary viewing equipment to safely enjoy the annular solar eclipse in October.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

– Tatan Syuflana/AP

- ناسا

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

ایک قدیم سمندری کچھوے کے فوسل کی دریافت ارتقائی تاریخ کی بصیرت فراہم کرتی ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

کوکیز اور رازداری کی پالیسیوں کو سمجھنا

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ایک قدیم سمندری کچھوے کے فوسل کی دریافت ارتقائی تاریخ کی بصیرت فراہم کرتی ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کوکیز اور رازداری کی پالیسیوں کو سمجھنا

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

گنگا کے میدان میں قدیم دریا کا سیلاب مستقبل کے سپر فلڈز کے بارے میں بصیرت فراہم کرتا ہے

ستمبر 29، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے