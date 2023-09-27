سٹی لائف

ناسا کے خلاباز اور روسی خلاباز خلا میں ریکارڈ توڑ سال کے بعد زمین پر واپس آئے

رابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 27، 2023
Three space explorers, including NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, have safely returned to Earth after spending just over a year in space. Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan inside a Soyuz capsule. This extended stay set a new record for the longest US spaceflight.

The trio’s mission was supposed to last for 180 days but was prolonged to 371 days due to unforeseen circumstances. Their original vehicle was hit by space debris, resulting in the loss of all coolant. Concerned about potential overheating, the decision was made to return them to Earth using a replacement Soyuz capsule. This docking mishap also prevented them from witnessing important family milestones, such as the completion of their children’s military education.

Rubio, an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, admitted that spending such a long time in space was more psychologically challenging than he had anticipated. He expressed his excitement to be reunited with his wife and children, stating that “hugging my wife and kids is going to be paramount, and I’ll probably focus on that for the first couple of days.”

The return of Rubio and his fellow crew members was met with congratulatory words from the International Space Station’s new commander, Andreas Mogensen. However, it may be a while before another record-breaking mission like this takes place, as NASA currently has no plans for more year-long missions.

This mission marked the first spaceflight for both Rubio and Petelin, while Prokopyev has completed two long stints on the space station. Since their launch last September, this crew has traveled an impressive 157 million miles and orbited the world nearly 6,000 times.

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

