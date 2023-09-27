سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

AI کے ساتھ قدیم زندگی کو ابیوٹک اصلیت سے ممتاز کرنے کے لیے نیا طریقہ تیار کیا گیا ہے۔

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 27، 2023
AI کے ساتھ قدیم زندگی کو ابیوٹک اصلیت سے ممتاز کرنے کے لیے نیا طریقہ تیار کیا گیا ہے۔

A team of scientists from the Earth and Planets Laboratory at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, DC, has developed a novel Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based method that can accurately distinguish between modern and ancient biological samples and those of abiotic origin. The team, led by Jim Cleaves, shared their findings in the journal ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’ (PNAS).

Cleaves emphasized the significance of their research, stating that the search for extraterrestrial life continues to be one of the most exciting pursuits in modern science. He highlighted three key takeaways from their study. Firstly, their findings suggest that there are fundamental differences at the biochemistry level between living organisms and abiotic organic chemistry.

Secondly, they propose that their new method may be applied to assess whether samples from Mars and ancient Earth were once alive. This insight opens up new possibilities for our understanding of the history of life on other planets and our own.

Furthermore, Cleaves pointed out that their AI-based method has the potential to distinguish alternative biospheres from that of Earth. This breakthrough could have significant implications for future astrobiology missions, as it would allow scientists to differentiate between extraterrestrial life forms and those found on our own planet.

While the research team achieved an impressive accuracy rate of 90%, further advancements and refinements of the AI algorithm may increase this accuracy even further. The development of this novel method provides valuable tools and insights for the field of astrobiology and the search for life beyond Earth.

Sources: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Earth and Planets Laboratory, Carnegie Institution for Science, Washington, DC

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

چندریان 3 مشن چاند کی رات کے قریب آتے ہی ختم ہو رہا ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

2023 کا فائنل سپر مون: ایک شاندار آسمانی واقعہ

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

کائنات میں فلامینٹس کا پوشیدہ کائناتی جال کا انکشاف

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

چندریان 3 مشن چاند کی رات کے قریب آتے ہی ختم ہو رہا ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

2023 کا فائنل سپر مون: ایک شاندار آسمانی واقعہ

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کائنات میں فلامینٹس کا پوشیدہ کائناتی جال کا انکشاف

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے