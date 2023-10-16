سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

AI کی مدد سے سپرنووا کا پتہ لگانے کا نظام فلکیاتی تحقیق کو ہموار کرتا ہے۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 16، 2023
AI کی مدد سے سپرنووا کا پتہ لگانے کا نظام فلکیاتی تحقیق کو ہموار کرتا ہے۔

A team of astronomers led by Northwestern University has developed the world’s first AI-assisted, fully automatic supernova detection, identification, and classification system. This powerful tool has the potential to significantly streamline large studies of exploding stars in the future. It has already detected its first supernova, marking a major achievement in the field.

Traditionally, supernova detection involved a combination of automated systems and human verification methods. Robotic telescopes would scan the sky for new potential supernova sources, and once a candidate was found, humans would operate telescopes with spectrographs to collect the source’s spectrum. The new AI model, known as the “Bright Transient Survey Bot” (BTSbot), aims to eliminate the need for human involvement in this process.

The researchers trained the BTSbot machine learning algorithm using 1.4 million images from 16,000 astronomical sources, including evidence of past supernovae, galaxies, and flaring stars. With this training, the AI system was able to identify a new supernova candidate and automatically request a spectrum reading from a robotic telescope at the Palomar Observatory in California. It successfully identified the supernova candidate as a “stellar explosion” caused by a fully exploded white dwarf star and shared its findings with the astronomical community.

By automating the detection and identification process, the BTSbot frees up valuable time for human scientists to analyze their observations and develop new hypotheses about cosmic explosions. This tool has the potential to revolutionize supernova research by significantly reducing the time and effort needed for detection.

While AI-assisted supernova detection is a major breakthrough, astronomers can still appreciate the beauty of supernovae through manual observation. Several captivating supernova discoveries have been made in recent memory, each providing valuable insights into the nature of these cosmic events.

In conclusion, the development of an AI-assisted supernova detection system is a significant advancement in astronomical research. It not only saves time and resources but also allows scientists to delve deeper into their observations and explore new ideas about the origins of the universe’s explosive phenomena.

تعریفیں:
– Supernova: A powerful and luminous event that occurs during the destruction of a star, often resulting in the ejection of its outer layers and the release of a tremendous amount of energy.
– AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence by machines, particularly computer systems, to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, and decision-making.

Source: Northwestern University Team

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

لیجنڈری گٹارسٹ برائن مے ناسا کے ساتھ کشودرگرہ کے نمونے جمع کرنے کے مشن پر تعاون کرتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

نوعمر کراؤن آف تھرونز اسٹار فش گرم پانیوں کے لیے لچک دکھاتی ہے، نئے مطالعے سے پتہ چلتا ہے

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

نئی دریافت شدہ چمگادڑ کی کھوپڑی ارتقاء اور ایکولوکیشن پر روشنی ڈالتی ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

لیجنڈری گٹارسٹ برائن مے ناسا کے ساتھ کشودرگرہ کے نمونے جمع کرنے کے مشن پر تعاون کرتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

نوعمر کراؤن آف تھرونز اسٹار فش گرم پانیوں کے لیے لچک دکھاتی ہے، نئے مطالعے سے پتہ چلتا ہے

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

نئی دریافت شدہ چمگادڑ کی کھوپڑی ارتقاء اور ایکولوکیشن پر روشنی ڈالتی ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ہندوستان کے خلائی عزائم: چاند پر لینڈنگ اور خلائی اسٹیشن کے منصوبے

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے